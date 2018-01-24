Mozart’s Café’s celebrates namesake on Jan. 27

× Expand Photo by Amanda DePerro

It’s not every day you turn 262.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart won’t be in attendance, but that’s not stopping Mozart’s Café from celebrating. The Jan. 27 birthday party will be the 23rd annual celebration of the classical legend’s birthday.

The café has honored its namesake every year on his birthday, Jan. 27, by reminiscing in his history and celebrating his talent with beautiful music. Mozart showed prodigious ability extremely early in his childhood. He composed from age 5 and began performing in front of European royalty. He achieved fame in Vienna, composing many of his best-known symphonies in his final years of life before an early death at the age of 35.

The 23rd annual birthday celebration honoring the life of Mozart invites guests to enjoy live music, complimentary pastry samples and a ceremonial cake cutting with guest of honor Vicki Bowen Hewes and Little Mozart Rani Singh-Prochniak.

Don’t miss the inspiring special guests at 5 p.m. Hewes is CEO of Dress for Success Columbus, the life-changing nonprofit that has empowered more than 10,000 women during its decade of service by providing a network of support, professional attire, developmental tools and mentorship. “Little Mozart” Rani Singh-Prochniak is incredibly talented at just thirteen years old. Not only is she a wonder on the piano, she also plays the clarinet, tennis and is a member of the Olentangy Liberty Middle School choir.

Mozart’s Café will be featuring music from Jayne Allison, Mark Werling, Paul Andrew Weiss, Arnett Howard & Mark Werling, Synchronicity and Camarate. Guests can listen to music ranging from classical to jazz to popular music all while enjoying the café’s exquisite pastries, authentic European foods and incredible ambiance.

The birthday bash begins at noon and the jam-packed live music schedule doesn’t stop until 8 p.m., with a cake cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. For more information and the live music lineup, check out www.mozartscafe.com.

