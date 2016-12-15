Living Christmas Trees’ 30th and final show

If there’s ever been a time to book tickets for Grace Polaris Church’s Living Christmas Trees, it’s now. After 30 years, the production will take its final bow this weekend.

With live animals, 100 singers, a 40-piece orchestra, hundreds of cast members and special effects, Living Christmas Trees is a feast for the eyes, and the ears. The story centers around the passengers and crew of the S.S. Sovereign Sun, telling a tale filled with equal amounts of danger and excitement.

The production is appropriate for families and children ages 6 and up. Tickets range between $10-$15 for all ages and show times. This weekend, catch Living Christmas Trees at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17. The cast will also perform a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Dec. 17 and 18. All performances will be held at Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington Galena Rd. in Westerville.

For additional information and to watch a video preview of the show, visit www.gracepolaris.org and www.gracelct.org.

This weekend, Grace Polaris Church will also have a Sunday worship service at 8:30 a.m. with congregational singing, a choir and an orchestra, as well as a second worship service at 10 a.m. that incorporates video, musical specials and other dramatic elements. Middle school and high school members will also come together in small groups to discuss their spirituality.

The congregation began in 1964 in a private home. Now, the church attracts an average of 2,500 people to its two Sunday morning services.

Hannah Bealer is an editor. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.