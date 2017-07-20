Jazz & Rib Fest comes to the Scioto Mile July 21-23

×

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Jazz and Rib Festival Columbus Ohio

This weekend, enjoy three days of free live music, family fun and hot ribs at the 38th annual Jazz & Rib Fest presented by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

This summer tradition takes place along the Scioto Mile Park on July 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 23 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s festival is packed with more than 40 live performances, ranging from local talent to world renowned jazz artists performing on three stages in the Bicentennial, West Bank and Genoa Parks.

The diverse line-up of artists ranging from soulful R&B to booming New Orleans style brass bands consists of artists like Flippo, the Liz Woolley Band, Gravity Jazz & Gospel, Liquid Crystal Project, Forest & the Evergreens and the Mark Lomax Trio.

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Jazz and Rib Festival Columbus Ohio

Headliners for this year’s festival include Jonathan Butler & Gerald Albright, Miles Electric Band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Rebirth Brass Band and Maysa.

Also joining the festival are 23 award-winning barbeque teams from across North America who will compete for bragging rights to the best ribs in Columbus, all while serving up barbeque classics like sizzling ribs, mouthwatering chicken and many other delicious dishes.

Event sponsors will provide a variety of activities, giveaways and information to attendees of the festival. For a full list of sponsors and details on festival features, click here.

As an event for all ages, the festival will offer many different fun family activities throughout the weekend for children. Some of these activities include kayaking down the Scioto River with Hero USA and live shows from COSI at Genoa Park. More details on activities for children are available here.

For more information about the Jazz & Rib Festival visit www.hotribscooljazz.org or call (614) 645-7995.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.