Five Things to Do this Weekend: May 18-20

× Expand Photos by Dony West

CityScene’s Top 5 Things to Do in Columbus for the weekend when you aren’t out enjoying some tasteful brews throughout the city.

1.) Rock on The Range (May 18- May 20)

MAPFRE Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd.

One of the United States’ largest three-day rock ‘n’ roll festivals is back again with a star-studded lineup. With acts such as Alice in Chains, Greta Van Fleet, Tool, Stone Temple Pilots and so much more, this is a rare opportunity to cross off a few of your bucket list shows here right in our own backyard.

2.) Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive (May 19- Aug. 12)

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 140 E. Main St., Lancaster

Curated by Paramount Archivist, Randall Thropp, Creating the Illusion is an exhibition that showcases the creativity in Hollywood movie costume design from the late 1980s to modern day. From T-shirt and jeans, to medieval battle armor, this exhibit gives an inside look to what brings these characters to life. Films on display include Coming to America, Forrest Gump, The Addams Family and so much more.

3.) Grove City Farmers Market (May 19-Sept. 8)

Broadway and Park street intersection, Grove City

Entering its 25th year, the Grove City Farmers Market begins its Saturday takeovers bringing locally sourced products and goods from the spring and summer harvests. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

4.) Pizzuti Collection Family Day (May 20)

632 N. Park St.

What’s better than a free day of art with the whole family? Join the Pizzuti Collection to explore three floors of some of the world’s best contemporary art exhibitions containing paintings, prints, photography and so much more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of North Market

5.) North Market Apron Gala (May 19)

59 Spruce St.

North Market’s premier fundraising event is open to guests looking to enjoy appetizers, main dish tastes and desserts from North Market merchants all to help support Columbus’ favorite public market.