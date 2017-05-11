CSO's East Meets West Festival converges May 12-14

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA Qian Yi

This weekend, get ready from some culturally diverse music including multimedia, opera and the symphony orchestra.

From Friday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) presents their East Meets West Festival at the Ohio Theatre. Each night, the main shows begin at 8 p.m., but a few festivities are open to the public prior to and following the concert on Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, guests are able to purchase general admission tickets to watch the morning rehearsal of the CSO. This unique opportunity will also take place at the Ohio Theatre.

Later that evening, patrons are welcomed to attend a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion about the performance in the theater. The conversation will be held with WOSU’s Christopher Purdy and begins at 7 p.m.

The concert itself is broken up into three parts and will feature a mix of Eastern and Middle Eastern arrangements. In one act, opera singer Quian Yi will sing alongside the CSO and Wang Guowei and Sun Li, musicians of the traditional Chinese bowed string instruments eruh and ruan. Plus, in another act, artist Tim McLoraine will showcase his video in combination with the orchestra.

And don’t forget the after party. Following the Friday night concert, guest will have the option to join CSO music director Rossen Milanov in the Galbreath Pavilion for purchasable Chinese foods and beverages.

So don’t miss out on this exotic, multi-media performance. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online, via phone call of at the CAPA ticket center. For more information call 614-469-0939 or visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.