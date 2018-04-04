Columbus spends An Evening with the Eagles April 8

Formed in 1971 and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, the Eagles continue to share their signature Southern California sound in 2018 with a North American Tour, including a stop in Columbus on April 8.

11 years ago, the Eagles released their last full studio album, Long Road Out of Eden. Even with 28 years between that and their previous album, The Long Run, the 2007 Long Road Out of Eden debuted at the No. 1 in the U.S., won the band two Grammy awards and was the highest-selling album of the year. The success of Long Road Out of Eden proved the Eagles to be a timeless wonder.

In 2013, the band began to work off their eternal melodies with their History of the Eagles Tour. However, following the death of Eagles frontman, Glenn Frey, in 2016, the band questioned if they would perform again. Still, the band was able to continue performances into their 2018 North American tour, An Evening with the Eagles, by honoring Frey with his son, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill filling his shoes.

The Eagles kicked off this 2018 North American tour in March at the Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The band takes the audience back in time through three decades of rock with a selection of the Eagles’ best hits, creating a nostalgic evening that commemorates the life of not only the band, but also of their devoted fans.

The Eagles will perform An Evening with the Eagles at the Nationwide Arena (200 W. Nationwide Blvd) April 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.