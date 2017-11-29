Columbus Jazz Orchestra is 'Home for the Holidays'

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group Peggy Kriha Dye

The holiday season is officially upon us, and once again the Columbus Jazz Orchestra has wasted no time in getting audiences into the holiday spirit.

From Nov. 29-Dec. 3, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra continues its string of Home for the Holidays performances, which feature jazzy renditions of classic holiday songs by some of the best jazz musicians in Columbus.

The Home for the Holidays performances feature the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, as well as a collaboration between two music giants in Columbus. Trumpeter and CJO Artistic Director, Byron Stripling, will take the stage with Opera Columbus’ own acclaimed soprano and Artistic Director, Peggy Kriha Dye.

“I’ve done a few French Baroque operas, and they’re the closest thing to jazz as opera gets,” Dye says. “And now I get to sing, ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’ with Byron Stripling.”

In addition, after Friday’s scheduled holiday performance in Southern Theatre, attendees can head over to the adjacent lobby of the Westin Hotel, for an impromptu jam session with the members of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

“If we do it right, I think you’re going to leave filled, and you won’t know why, necessarily,” Stripling says in an interview with The Jazz Scene podcast. “But it’ll just feel good to have sat there and to feel art.”

The Home for the Holidays performances run from Nov. 29-Dec. 3 at the Southern Theatre. This weekend’s performances start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15-$40, and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.

