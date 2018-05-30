Columbus Dance Theatre spreads art May 31-June 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Dance Theatre

In Columbus, art-making never seems to sleep, especially as the weekend draws nearer.

This year, the Columbus Dance Theatre presents their 20th anniversary season concert, CDT@20, which includes a four-day series full of dancing and music. Choreographing multiple dances for the event, Columbus Dance Theatre Artistic Director, Tim Veach, helps satiate the constant craving for fine arts in Columbus and throughout central Ohio through the theater. The event will be held from Thursday, May 31 through Saturday, June 2 at the Lincoln Theatre.

On May 31, the show features The Rest is Silence (2003), a 30-minute work featuring a multimedia set and a family torn apart by war; excerpts from Romeo and Juliet (2016) include the famous balcony scene danced by Seth Wilson and Jaime Kotrba; Catch Me When I Fall (1991) is a 30-minute dance of panels; and Bach to the Line (1993) is an eight-minute work with an exciting buildup race-to-the-finish set to Bach music, including eight dancers.

On Friday, June 1, the show includes live music by the Carpe Diem String Quartet. The show begins with excerpts from Claudel (2014) and the dances are based on the life of sculptor Camille Claudel. In excerpts from Rock Out (2013), it features string quartet and rock and roll musician Andrew Lipke. The seven-minute performance of Exodus (2017) deals with the refugee crisis, showcasing CDT and its intensive training program.

On Saturday, June 2 at 3 p.m. along with live music by the Carpe Diem String Quartet, the show will include Trois Muses (2002), in which a sculpture comes alive in a dance with three women, String Machine (2007), in which seven dancers are attached to retractable cords and are forced to free themselves from the “string machine,” excerpts from Courage (2010) where racial injustice and hate speech are confronted through dance, and Anne: diary in dance features excerpts and interpretative dancing based on Anne Frank’s letters and writings.

Also on Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m., the show includes O. Twist (2014), which is the full story of Oliver Twist, featuring hip and dynamic live music by Ramble Jon Krohn to close off the CDT 20th anniversary season.

All shows feature choreography by Veach, the director for CDT@20.

“20 years ago, I had a dream of fostering a dance company where I could explore my choreographic vision, my personal vantage point on artmaking,” says Veach. “Sometimes, dreams do come true.”

The show is made possible by funding from PNC Arts Alive!, an organization through PNC Bank that aims to spread engagement and enrichment of the arts.

Tickets are $30 for Adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students, and are available for purchase by calling CAPA at 614-469-0939 or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.