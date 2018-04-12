Cirque du Soleil performs CORTEO April 12-15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lucas Saporiti

Enjoy a variety of flips and tricks as Cirque du Soleil brings another spectacular performance to the Jerome Schottenstein Center April 12-15.

CORTEO originally premiered in April 2005 under the direction of Daniele Finzi Pasca. Since its debut in Montreal, this beloved performance has enthralled audience attention in 64 cities worldwide.

With a quick stop in Columbus during its tour around North America, Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO will be a show-stopping masterpiece for the whole family to enjoy.

This eclectic performance is seen through the eyes of a clown as he imagines his own funeral, but in this case, the service is anything but depressing. Combining a carnival parade with lyrical and cheerful music, this joyous performance showcases the clown’s blissful memorial through a variety of circus and acrobatic acts.

Showcasing the special characteristics that make the clown unique in his own way, CORTEO goes above and beyond to highlight the humanity within each of us. This charming performance combines illusion with reality, leaving audiences spellbound and cheering for more.

Beginning with 20 street performers in 1984 to now, Cirque du Soleil has captured the hearts of many – more than 180 million to be specific. A dominant leader in artistic entertainment, Cirque du Soleil has produced 42 delightful productions. Since their humble beginning in Montreal, Canada, this organization of over 4,000 employees has visited close to 450 cities in 60 countries.

Don’t miss this extravagant performance as Cirque du Soleil presents CORTEO at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. Seven show times will be available April 12-15. Ticket prices begin at $39 and can be purchased at the Schottenstein Center Box Office, through www.ticketmaster.com or www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Laura Baird is a contributing writer.