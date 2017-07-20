Blast off with Actors’ Theatre for Emperor of the Moon

×

Photo by Jerri Shafer Becca Kravitz (left) with Robyn Rae Stype

Though some might consider the term “mini-spectacle” to be oxymoronic, others would agree it is the perfect description for the play Emperor of the Moon. This weekend, the Actors’ Theatre of Columbus brings this comedy from 1687 to German Village.

The show is one of the most successful comedies to come out of the Restoration Period. The playwright, Aphra Behn, is one of the first English women to earn a living by writing. Her writings and legacy have withstood centuries. Behn is so influential, fellow female author Virginia Woolf references the playwright in her work, A Room of One’s Own.

The show will play at the Schiller Park Amphitheatre in German Village starting July 20. The play, directed by Michelle Batt, is an eccentric collection of music, comedy and science fiction.

Photo by Jerri Shafer (Left to right) Joe Lusher, Stefan Langer, Brett Hutton, Robyn Rae Stype and Becca Kravitz in the Actors' Theatre of Columbus production of The 'Emperor of the Moon'

The show will star Jim Azelvandre as Doctor Baliardo, Stefan Langer as Scaramouch, Trad N. G. as Harlequin, and Robyn Rae Stype as Elaria. The rest of the cast includes Becca Kravitz, McLane Nagy, Casey May, Andrew Trimmer, Kate Jones and John Quigley.

The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus has been preforming classical theater since its first season in 1982. The troupe has always called Schiller Park home, but it wasn’t until 1995 that a permanent stage was constructed for them at the site.

The shows will play Thursdays through Sundays until Aug. 6. The play begins at 8 p.m. each night. Tickets can be reserved for $20 online at www.theactorstheatre.org.

