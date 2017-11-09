BalletMet presents "Front Row"

This weekend, the BalletMet Performance Space will feature Front Row, a collection of three short ballets, two of which are world premieres by trailblazing contemporary choreographers, including BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang.

BalletMet’s Performance Space seats 225 people and brings audiences closer to the stage and performers than ever before. The intimacy of this venue makes it an essential backdrop to the November installments of this series.

The first world premiere is titled, “Fare Thee Well,” and was created by choreographer Andrea Schermoly. Schermoly is a native of South Africa, where she competed on the Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastic Team. She also completed dance education at the Royal Ballet School in London. She was awarded “Outstanding Choreographer,” in 2012 and 2013 at Youth America Grand Prix.

Edwaard Liang, BalletMet’s artistic director, choreographed the second world premiere, “The Silence Between.” Much of Liang’s most notable work has been with companies such as the Boloshoi Ballet, Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Kirvov Ballet and New York City Ballet—just to name a few. Liang also danced on Broadway and was a company member of Netherlands Dance Theatre.

The third piece is called “Ershter Vals,” which translates to “First Waltz.” This will be a BalletMet company premiere and was produced by choreographer Ma Cong in 2009 for the Richmond Ballet. Ma Cong danced with the National Ballet of China and has worked with many international directors as well as performed works by Balanchine, Cranko, Robbins, Tharp and Duato and countless others.

Her piece was inspired by Hollywood films about World War II and the music originating in the Jewish ghetto of the time. Ma Cong says, “It portrays the light people will find in relationships and communities, and celebrates moments of brightness that can shine in dark times.”

Front Row will take place at the Performance Space located at 322 Mount Vernon Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 and 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 and 5:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Front Row are $75 and can be purchased by calling BalletMet at (614) 229-4848, or in-person directly through the CAPA Ticket Office, 59 E. State Street. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com (additional Ticketmaster fees may apply).

Subscriptions for BalletMet’s 2017-2018 season are available now, ranging from $84 to $379. Subscription packages can be tailored and individualized – call BalletMet at (614) 229-4848 or go to balletmet.org for more details.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.