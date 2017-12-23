Picks & Previews | January/February 2018

× Expand Phantom of the Opera

Broadway Across America presents Phantom of the Opera

Jan. 3-14

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous love story returns to the capital city with a performance that critics have called “bigger and better than before.” columbus.broadway.com

Opera Project Columbus presents Amahl and the Night Visitors

Jan. 5 and 7

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The first opera ever produced for television tells the story of young Amahl, a disabled child who tells too many tall tales, with the title role played by 15-year-old Upper Arlington native Claire O’Shaughnessy. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

CAPA presents Rick Springfield: Stripped Down

Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield (“Jessie’s Girl”) presents a solo performance that includes music, storytelling and a Q&A session. www.mccoycenter.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Zmuda and BalletMet

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Northern Lights

Jan. 20-21

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington; Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Vadim Gluzman, ProMusica principal guest artist and creative partner, joins the ensemble, as well as principal flutist Katherine DeJongh and guest harpsichordist David Schrader, for an evening of winter-themed pieces. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Lana Del Rey

Jan. 23, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The singer-songwriter responsible for “Summertime Sadness,” “West Coast,” “Young and Beautiful” and other such popular tunes brings her LA to the Moon tour to Columbus. www.schottensteincenter.com

Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars

Jan. 24-28

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Mickey Mouse and his famous pals set the stage for an inviting night on the ice featuring hit Disney songs and crazy shenanigans perfect for the whole family. www.nationwidearena.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Becca Stevens Band

Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Musical artist Becca Stevens hopes to shatter traditional genres of music with a brand-new performance that pulls specific styles from different musical categories. www.jazzartsgroup.org

A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary by Sam Green and Kronos Quartet

Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

Contemporary classical music ensemble the Kronos Quartet plays the soundtrack live for Sam Green documentary on the group’s 45-year history. www.wexarts.org

× Expand Disney On Ice

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Jan. 27-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ fantastic score live as a backdrop to the second Harry Potter movie. www.columbussymphony.com

CATCO presents Daddy Long Legs

Jan. 31-Feb. 18

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S High St.

This uplifting tale about a young woman and her mysterious benefactor is based on the novel that inspired the film in 1955. www.catco.org

Opera Columbus presents Aida in Concert

Feb. 2 and 4

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Opera Columbus teams up with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and various international hosts to present a live concert version of one of the most famous operas of all time. www.operacolumbus.org

Broadway Across America presents Chicago

Feb. 6-11

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Buckeye football superstar Eddie George returns to Columbus for a starring role in the famous musical centered on femme fatales. columbus.broadway.com

× Expand Jazz Arts Group

They Might Be Giants

Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

The iconic musical duo known for such songs as “Particle Man,” “Birdhouse in Your Soul” and “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” brings its high-energy show to the Newport. www.promowestlive.com

BalletMet presents Giselle

Feb. 9-17

Davidson Theater, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

BalletMet presents the world premiere of Edwaard Liang’s production of the classic ballet, set to Adolphe Adam’s score. www.balletmet.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents 100 Years of Buddy Rich & Dizzy Gillespie

Feb. 15-18

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Guest vocalist Roberta Gambarini and guest vocalist and bassist Jeff Hamilton join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a celebration of the music of two jazz icons. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Lorelei Ensemble

Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

An all-professional female ensemble takes music to the next level with bold voices and transformative performances. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Mix & Shake

Feb. 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

This cocktail sampling event, featuring a variety of Ohio distillers, enters its third year. www.northmarket.com

McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents Vive la France

Feb. 18, 3 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

This performance pays homage to music written by French composers who lived between the end of the 19th century and World War II. www.mcconnellarts.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents A-Z

Feb. 23-24

Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.

Now in their 20th season, Columbus Dance Theatre performs 26 different dance phrases with help from the audience to create something new and exciting. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

SAVE THE DATE!

Arnold Sports Festival

March 1-4

Throughout Columbus

Some 20,000 athletes converge on Columbus for the largest multi-sport event in the world, with new events including axe throwing, pickleball, body painting, equestrian alongside festival favorites such as the Arnold Fitness Expo, Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition, Party with the Pros and 5K Pump & Run. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com