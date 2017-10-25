Picks & Previews | November 2017

Photo courtesy of Davenport Theatrical
Opera Columbus presents Opera on the Edge: #UncleJohn
Through Nov. 17
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. (Nov. 5 and 12); The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro, 1092 Bethel Rd. (Nov. 9 and 17)
This adaptation of the classic opera Don Giovanni is designed to be an introduction to opera for those unfamiliar with the genre. www.operacolumbus.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spanish Flamenco Festival: Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto
Nov. 3-4, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Grammy Award- winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and Cuba-born flamenco dancer Griset Damas perform alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com
New Vision Dance Co. presents Come Together
Nov. 4, 3 and 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy, Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
New Vision Dance Co. pays tribute to Paul, George, Ringo and John with a wide array of new and colorful works of art in motion inspired by the Beatles. www.capa.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart’s Requiem
Nov. 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
ProMusica presents a highly intense and imaginative rendition of Mozart’s final masterpiece along with the Lancaster Chorale and special guest vocalists. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Shaping Sound
Nov. 4, 8:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Audiences are sure to be captivated by these visual musicians who tell the story of a man fighting to find creative outlets after the death of his one true love. www.capa.com
CAPA presents A Night with Janis Joplin
Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This musical pays tribute to the legendary Janis Joplin and many of the people who influenced her, and includes many of her best-known songs, such as “Piece of my Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” www.capa.com
Broadway Across America presents Waitress
Nov. 7-12
Ohio Theatre, 39 E.State St.
This musical, based on the 2007 Keri Russell movie and with music written by Sara Bareilles (“Love Song”), follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker with big dreams of leaving her small town and loveless marriage. columbus.broadway.com
Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy
Shaping Sound
BalletMet presents Front Row: A Collection of Short Ballets
Nov. 9-19
BalletMet Performance Space, 322 Mt. Vernon Ave
Front Row features three never-before-seen works by three world-renowned choreographers that focuses on the art of movement. www.balletmet.org
Chamber Music Columbus presents Akropolis Reed Quintet
Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Award-winning, cutting-edge orchestral ensemble the Akropolis Reed Quintet puts on the second show of Chamber Music Columbus’ 70th season. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
TWIG Bazaar
Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
More than 200 vendors bring their handmade crafts for the 95th annual TWIG Bazaar, with proceeds benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital. www.nationwidechildrens.org
Photo courtesy of The Underwater Bubble Show
COSI After Dark: Good Eats Food
Nov. 16, 5:30-10 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
COSI presents a 21-and-up evening full of learning and drinking just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. www.cosi.org
Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival
Nov. 17-Jan. 7
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
After wowing Columbus in 2016, the Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival is back for another year, featuring performing arts and other attractions alongside the titular giant lantern displays. www.ohiolanternfestival.com
McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents The First Viennese School
Nov. 19, 3 p.m.
McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington
Clarinest David Thomas is featured in Mozart’s renowned “Clarinet Concerto” on a program that also includes Beethoven’s emotional “Coriolan Overture.” www.mcconnellarts.org
CAPA presents B – The Underwater Bubble Show
Nov. 19, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, sand art, contortionism and stage magic all come together in this fantastic show that originated in Latvia. www.capa.com
CAPA presents A Christmas Carol
Nov. 24-26
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
In a Columbus tradition of more than 30 years, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan returns with its national touring production of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale. www.capa.com
Dead & Company
Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Singer-guitarist John Mayer joins three original members of the Grateful Dead and a handful of other musicians for an evening paying tribute to the renowned rock outfit. www.nationwidearena.com
CAPA presents Brain Candy Live!
Nov. 28, 7:30 PM
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Adam Savage of Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters joins with Michael Slavens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars, to bring a show full of wildly creative and mind-blowing demonstrations for the whole family. www.capa.com
Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center
Janet Jackson
Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
After a slight postponement of her State of the World tour, the pop powerhouse is back on the road and ready to perform a slew of some of her biggest hits, such as “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Black Cat,” “Nasty” and “Miss You Much.” www.schottensteincenter.com
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays
Nov. 29-Dec. 3
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Singer/drummer David Pruyn and internationally acclaimed soprano and Opera Columbus Artistic Director Peggy Kriha Dye take center stage, backed by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, to play seasonal favorites as well as jazz standards. www.jazzartsgroup.org
CATCO presents American Buffalo
Nov. 30-Dec. 9
Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Deaf West Theatre’s wildly profane and critically acclaimed production of American Buffalo is unique in that its dialogue is predominantly carried by use of American Sign Language. www.catcoistheatre.org