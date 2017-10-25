Picks & Previews | November 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of Davenport Theatrical

Opera Columbus presents Opera on the Edge: #UncleJohn

Through Nov. 17

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. (Nov. 5 and 12); The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro, 1092 Bethel Rd. (Nov. 9 and 17)

This adaptation of the classic opera Don Giovanni is designed to be an introduction to opera for those unfamiliar with the genre. www.operacolumbus.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spanish Flamenco Festival: Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto

Nov. 3-4, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Grammy Award- winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and Cuba-born flamenco dancer Griset Damas perform alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com

New Vision Dance Co. presents Come Together

Nov. 4, 3 and 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy, Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

New Vision Dance Co. pays tribute to Paul, George, Ringo and John with a wide array of new and colorful works of art in motion inspired by the Beatles. www.capa.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart’s Requiem

Nov. 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica presents a highly intense and imaginative rendition of Mozart’s final masterpiece along with the Lancaster Chorale and special guest vocalists. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Shaping Sound

Nov. 4, 8:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Audiences are sure to be captivated by these visual musicians who tell the story of a man fighting to find creative outlets after the death of his one true love. www.capa.com

CAPA presents A Night with Janis Joplin

Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This musical pays tribute to the legendary Janis Joplin and many of the people who influenced her, and includes many of her best-known songs, such as “Piece of my Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” www.capa.com

Broadway Across America presents Waitress

Nov. 7-12

Ohio Theatre, 39 E.State St.

This musical, based on the 2007 Keri Russell movie and with music written by Sara Bareilles (“Love Song”), follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker with big dreams of leaving her small town and loveless marriage. columbus.broadway.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy Shaping Sound

BalletMet presents Front Row: A Collection of Short Ballets

Nov. 9-19

BalletMet Performance Space, 322 Mt. Vernon Ave

Front Row features three never-before-seen works by three world-renowned choreographers that focuses on the art of movement. www.balletmet.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Akropolis Reed Quintet

Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Award-winning, cutting-edge orchestral ensemble the Akropolis Reed Quintet puts on the second show of Chamber Music Columbus’ 70th season. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

TWIG Bazaar

Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

More than 200 vendors bring their handmade crafts for the 95th annual TWIG Bazaar, with proceeds benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital. www.nationwidechildrens.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Underwater Bubble Show

COSI After Dark: Good Eats Food

Nov. 16, 5:30-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI presents a 21-and-up evening full of learning and drinking just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. www.cosi.org

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival

Nov. 17-Jan. 7

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

After wowing Columbus in 2016, the Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival is back for another year, featuring performing arts and other attractions alongside the titular giant lantern displays. www.ohiolanternfestival.com

McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents The First Viennese School

Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

Clarinest David Thomas is featured in Mozart’s renowned “Clarinet Concerto” on a program that also includes Beethoven’s emotional “Coriolan Overture.” www.mcconnellarts.org

CAPA presents B – The Underwater Bubble Show

Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, sand art, contortionism and stage magic all come together in this fantastic show that originated in Latvia. www.capa.com

CAPA presents A Christmas Carol

Nov. 24-26

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

In a Columbus tradition of more than 30 years, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan returns with its national touring production of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale. www.capa.com

Dead & Company

Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Singer-guitarist John Mayer joins three original members of the Grateful Dead and a handful of other musicians for an evening paying tribute to the renowned rock outfit. www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA presents Brain Candy Live!

Nov. 28, 7:30 PM

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Adam Savage of Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters joins with Michael Slavens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars, to bring a show full of wildly creative and mind-blowing demonstrations for the whole family. www.capa.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center

Janet Jackson

Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

After a slight postponement of her State of the World tour, the pop powerhouse is back on the road and ready to perform a slew of some of her biggest hits, such as “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Black Cat,” “Nasty” and “Miss You Much.” www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Singer/drummer David Pruyn and internationally acclaimed soprano and Opera Columbus Artistic Director Peggy Kriha Dye take center stage, backed by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, to play seasonal favorites as well as jazz standards. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CATCO presents American Buffalo

Nov. 30-Dec. 9

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Deaf West Theatre’s wildly profane and critically acclaimed production of American Buffalo is unique in that its dialogue is predominantly carried by use of American Sign Language. www.catcoistheatre.org