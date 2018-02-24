New McConnell exhibition explores Metro Parks

× Expand Adam Brandemihl

With 19 top-notch parks across central Ohio, it may seem that the only problem with Franklin County Metro Parks is that there’s no way to see them all in one day.

Or is there?

From March 22-May 20, the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington will display Depth of Field: MetroParks at the MAC, an exhibition of photography and other digital media showing the most visually impressive examples of what the Metro Parks have to offer.

Though the artistic appeal of the photos is expected to be a major draw in itself, it’s not the only reason for the exhibition. It was arranged through a partnership with the Metro Parks, and McConnell officials hope the collaboration will be ongoing. Through it, both parties aim to mesh art and nature while expanding their audiences.

As part of the collaboration, the McConnell will begin offering recreational photography workshops in April. The workshops feature hands-on photo experience during nature walks at Metro Parks, followed by formal classes at the center.

Of the 19 parks in the Metro Parks system, 15 are depicted throughout the 42 photos selected for Depth of Field. Photographers have been submitting work since 2016.

Selection came down to meeting criteria that reflected the arts as well as the parks, says Missy Donovan, director of programs and outreach for the McConnell. The photos capture everything from rare birds, to sunshine beaming through trees, to kids splashing in the mud. It’s about the artistic integrity of the photographs as much as the content – a hybrid of the artist’s perspective with the naturalist’s perspective, Donovan says.

Adam Brandemihl, one of the participating photographers, has been shooting photos at the Metro Parks for years, primarily of birds, and welcomes the opportunity to have his work on display for the parks system’s benefit.

“I hope people take away more of an awareness of what our Metro Parks have to offer, and I hope they also come away with a sense of awe of the beauty of nature,” says Brandemihl.

More information can be found at www.mcconnellarts.org.

At the same time Depth of Field is on display in the McConnell’s main gallery, its corridor galleries will feature Catapult: Goodwill Artists at the MAC.The exhibition features work by artists at Goodwill Art Studio and Gallery, which does extensive work with artists who have disabilities and other barriers to expression.

Alex Ragonesi is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

