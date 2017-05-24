COSI’s City View Patio offers the best Columbus view

× Expand Photo courtesy of COSI

The City View Patio at COSI is now open for the summer.

The patio, situated to the east of the COSI building, has a perfect view of the Columbus skyline. Patrons can enjoy beer, wine and appetizers at the City View most Friday and Saturday evenings over the summer.

COSI admission is not required.

Party with CityScene!

Join CityScene on the City View Patio at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, to celebrate the June edition.

Stick around afterward and attend COSI After Dark, then check out the premiere of Song of the Stars, both at a discounted rate.

Mark your calendar – CityScene will be back at the City View Patio on July 8 and Aug. 19. Visit www.cityscenecolumbus.com for details as they are announced.