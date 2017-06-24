Picks & Previews | July 2017

Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops

July 1, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Harmony Project present an evening of patriotic favorites and a firework display. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA Summer Movie Series

July 1-30

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Films set for the Ohio Theatre’s big screen in July include Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Shining, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Beetlejuice, South Pacific, The Right Stuff and To Kill a Mockingbird. www.capa.com

Sundays at Scioto

July 2-30

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

The final shows of the Dublin Arts Council’s 2017 Sundays at Scioto season feature contemporary Celtic group Dulahan on July 2, reggae ensemble the Ark Band on July 9, classic country outfit the Malpass Brothers on July 16, 1970s pop band PopGun on July 23 and a capella songsters Six Appeal on July 30. www.dublinarts.org

Red, White & Boom!

July 3, noon-11 p.m.

Downtown Columbus

Ohio’s biggest fireworks show returns for another year, preceded by a parade, a children’s park, radio and TV broadcasts, and a long list of musical performances, and followed by an after party. www.redwhiteandboom.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Summer Night Music

July 7, 13, 27

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington; Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This new summer indoor Columbus Symphony Orchestra concert series features A Summer Serenade July 7 at the McConnell Arts Center, A Little Night Music July 13 at the Southern Theatre and Rossen Conducts Mozart! July 27 at the Southern Theatre. www.columbussymphony.com

Ohio Wine Festival

July 7-9

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

Wineries from all over Ohio bring their best to the North Market for its annual celebration of vineyards statewide, also featuring culinary demonstrations, food sampling and live entertainment. www.northmarket.com

Picnic with the Pops: Remember When Rock Was Young

July 8, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Craig A. Meyer, a.k.a. “Almost Elton John,” joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for an evening of favorites by the singer of “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man” and “Crocodile Rock,” among others. www.columbussymphony.com

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music & Arts Festival

July 8-9

Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

The 44th annual Music & Arts Festival offers more musicians and entertainers than ever, as well as food trucks, children’s entertainment and a long line-up of artists. www.westervillechamber.com

CAPA presents Mom’s Night Out: Summer Break Tour

July 11, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, stars of the popular web video series #IMomSoHard, bring their show to Columbus. www.capa.com

Classic Auto Show & Cruise-in

July 13-15

Metro Center, 555 Metro Pl. N., Dublin

The Arthritis Foundation of Central Ohio celebrates 35 years of its hugely popular fundraiser, featuring a massive classic car show as well as local food, a beer garden and performances by Phil Dirt & the Dozers as well as Elvis tribute artist Mike Albert. www.arthritis.org/ohio

JazZoo: Sing, Sing, Swing

July 14, 8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Guest vibraphonist Chuck Redd joins the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for an evening of songs by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton and more. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Picnic with the Pops: A Symphonic Night of Hip Hop featuring Common

July 15, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

After the smashing success of last year’s Picnic with the Pops show featuring Nelly, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra brings in Common (“The Light,” “Come Close,” “Universal Mind Control”) for move orchestral hip-hop. www.columbussymphony.com

Roger Waters

July 20, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Roger Waters performs solo tunes new and old, as well as Pink Floyd material. www.nationwidearena.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Emperor of the Moon

July 20-Aug. 6

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

Science fiction and commedia dell’arte come together in this 1660 comedy by top female playwright Aphra Behn. www.theactorstheatre.org

JazZoo: The Ultimate American Songbook

July 21, 8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Vocalists Kelly Crum Delaveris and Peggy Kriha Dye and xylophonist Ian Finkel are all featured in this Columbus Jazz Orchestra showcase of pieces by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Picnic with the Pops: Three Dog Night

July 22, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Classic rock ensemble Three Dog Night, known for such tunes as “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Joy to the World,” performs with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com

Ohio State Fair

July 26-Aug. 6

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Rides, shopping, livestock competitions, education stations, exhibitions and a parade highlight the 2017 Ohio State Fair. July concerts feature McGuffey Lane and other Ohio-born musicians July 26, Kidz Bop July 27, jazz musicians including Rick Braun and Kirk Whalum July 28, Alabama July 29, Gabriel Iglesias July 30, and For King & Country July 31. www.ohiostatefair.com

Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band

July 28-29, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The 2017 Picnic with the Pops season closes, as it always does, with a two-night showcase of the Best Damn Band in the Land. www.columbussymphony.com

Brew Hop

July 29, 6-8 p.m.

Brewery District

Local restaurants and bars welcome visitors and offer samples of beers from central Ohio breweries, as well as visual and performing artists, at this new monthly event. www.columbusbrewerydistrict.com

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 4-6

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

The largest three-day Irish festival in the world celebrates 30 years with its always-impressive line-up of Irish food, beverage tastings, Celtic sports, a 5K, a marketplace, children’s entertainment, storytelling, genealogy and a vast assortment of dance and musical performances. www.dublinirishfestival.org