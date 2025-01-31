Violet Township | February/March 2025

MedVet Grand Opening!

On Dec. 15, MedVet Diley Hill moved into its brand-new hospital, holding an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Trustees of Violet Township and other community members. The hospital’s team, phone and address remain the same at 9695 Basil Western Rd.

MedVet is the leading veterinarian-owned and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares. It is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience for pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians and for MedVet team members.

MedVet Diley Hill is VECCS Level II Certified and AAHA-accredited. These certifications recognize veterinary hospitals that meet or exceed the standards and guidelines for exceptional pet care, formulated by the Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS) and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

MedVet Diley Hill serves more than 15,000 pets annually and is open 24/7 for emergency care, including all major holidays.

Notify Me/My Account - Violet Township Web Page Notifications

What is Notify Me?

The Notify Me feature allows you the opportunity to get up-to-date notices calendar events, news flash, emergency alerts and more. You can sign up and have notifications of these and other items by email, cell phone text message (SMS) or both.

Why do I care?

If you want to be kept up-to-date, without checking the website constantly, then Notify Me is for you.

What is the catch?

NONE! It is free. Violet Township will never sell or use your email address or phone number for any other purpose and you can leave any time you want!

How do I sign up?

Signing up for Violet Township’s Notify Me service is easy! You can go to the My Account signup page at www.violet.oh.us/MyAccount, and follow these easy steps:

If you already have an account, Click on Existing Account.

If you wish to create an account, Click on Create an Account.

Once you create a user/login and password, complete the requested and required fields. If you would like mobile alerts then enter your full 10-digit mobile phone number.

When you find a Notify Me/application/item area that peaks your interests, you can subscribe by clicking the buttons next to the item:

- Email notification

- Text/SMS notification

You will be prompted to confirm your subscription. Just follow the instructions.

Questions

Do I have to give you my phone number?

No. If you do not want to use the mobile alerts feature then you do not provide your mobile number.

Is the text message free?

Yes, with most mobile plans. Violet Township does not charge, nor do we send ‘premium’ text messages. As long as your mobile carrier does not charge you for incoming messages, there is no fee.

Do I need to do anything else special?

Please remember to set your spam blocker to allow mail from listserv@civicplus.com.

Update from the Fire Chief

In March of 2024, the Violet Township Fire Department placed a 3.6 mill tax levy for additional funds on the ballot. This levy was passed by the voters and will provide $6.5 million additional dollars per year for the fire department starting in 2025.

First, I want to thank our community for your support. Adding additional tax dollars to already high tax bills is difficult at best. I fully appreciate the trust you, as a community, have placed on me and the department to utilize these funds in the most efficient and judicious ways possible.

Second, I want to take this opportunity to let you, the community, know what the department has done since March regarding use of these funds.

If you recall, our levy documents stated the additional funds will be used for the following:

Relocate and build a new Station 593 adding an Engine and nine personnel

Plan for Station 594 in the southern portion of the township and add 15

additional personnel to meet growing demands of that emerging area

Continue with state-of-the-art EMS programs, delivery and equipment

Maintain current operations and service delivery

Improve staffing models and expand staffing as needed

Add an additional Community Paramedic

Replacement of vehicles and apparatuses

I am happy to report to you we have made progress in a number of these areas already.

We are adding a second Community Paramedic, as of Jan, 13. Since the start of this program, the need for this assistance has risen year after year. Currently, our Community Paramedic makes nearly 1,600 visits each year. Adding this additional position will allow for a more balanced approach and division of labor. This person will also assist our Fire Safety Inspectors by providing coverage in this area for inspections and fire investigations one day each week.

Since the start of this program, the need for this assistance has risen year after year. Currently, our Community Paramedic makes nearly 1,600 visits each year. Adding this additional position will allow for a more balanced approach and division of labor. This person will also assist our Fire Safety Inspectors by providing coverage in this area for inspections and fire investigations one day each week. We are in the process of refurbishing two of our Medic vehicles. Medic 594 has received a new engine, updated suspension and will be retro-fitted with the patient box from one of our older medics. The patient box has been updated/renovated to today’s standards. This will allow us to extend the life of this vehicle by five to seven more years. The same is true for Medic 591 and again this will extend its life five to seven years.

Medic 594 has received a new engine, updated suspension and will be retro-fitted with the patient box from one of our older medics. The patient box has been updated/renovated to today’s standards. This will allow us to extend the life of this vehicle by five to seven more years. The same is true for Medic 591 and again this will extend its life five to seven years. We have purchased a new Medic vehicle that will be delivered in April/May 2025. This will replace our oldest Medic. This vehicle will also be built on a Ford Chassis which is a $60,000 savings changing from a Navistar Chassis. Going forward, we will continue using the Ford Chassis for new or refurbishment medics.

This will replace our oldest Medic. This vehicle will also be built on a Ford Chassis which is a $60,000 savings changing from a Navistar Chassis. Going forward, we will continue using the Ford Chassis for new or refurbishment medics. We have added six additional personnel (two/shift). We now have 19 personnel assigned to each shift with a minimum staffing of 14 each day.

We now have 19 personnel assigned to each shift with a minimum staffing of 14 each day. All the above is exciting for us and the community. The biggest news is about Station 593. Relocating this station was a priority if this levy passed. I am happy to announce the land for this station has been purchased. The location is on Yarmouth Road between the entrance to RG Barry and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). The Township secured this 2two-acre lot from the AMA. Further, a criteria architect has been selected to design the new station. KZF Design was selected at the Dec. 4 Trustee meeting. KZF Design was also the architect of record for Station 591 in Olde Pickerington. More updates will be provided as the project progresses.

As you can see, we are moving forward with our plans. Our commitment to you is unwavering and our goal is to continue providing service at the highest level possible.

As always, if you have any questions, please call us at 614-837-4123. We are your “Friends for Life”.

Toy Drive a Bug Success