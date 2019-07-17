Video: Shadowbox Live Thunder & Lightning

"Two famous bands. Two unlikely partners. Shadowbox Live, in collaboration with ProMusica, pay homage to iconic rock bands Led Zeppelin and Queen with Thunder and Lightning: A Live Musical Tribute Show. Sharing the stage for the first time Shadowbox Live and ProMusica promise to unleash a storm of legendary rock 'n' roll!"

The show kicks off Aug. 22 and runs through Nov. 14 with showtimes on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. 

Get your tickets to this killer show by visiting www.shadowboxlive.org/shows/thunder-and-lightning