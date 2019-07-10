Video: Shadowbox Live Musical the Musical

"Shadowbox Live parodies everything you love and hate about musical theater in one hilarious show! Enjoy this satirical spoof, poking fun of all those toe-tapping, finger-snapping, Hamilton-rapping conventions."

Original script by comedy writers Jimmy Mak and Robbie Nance with original songs and lyrics by Kevin Patrick Sweeney.

Running through Aug. 18 with showtimes on Sundays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., you'll want to purchase your tickets ASAP.

For more information, visit www.shadowboxlive.org/shows/musical-the-musical.