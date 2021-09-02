Virtually travel the world with Franklin Park Conservatory

For two more months, residents can take a trip to one of Columbus’ 10 international sister cities – without having to fork over a fortune on a flight.

Through Oct. 31, Franklin Park Conservatory is offering an in-person horticultural tour of each of the 10 sister cities. The exhibit will offer insight into each city’s respective botanical sites, developments in horticulture and floriculture events. There is no admission required, but tickets must be reserved. It’s open to all ages.

For those wanting to know a little more about each of Columbus’s sister cities before purchasing tickets, here’s a sneak peek:

Accra, Ghana

Accra and Columbus became sister cities in 2015, thanks to then-Mayor Michael Coleman, who wanted to have a sister city in Africa secured before he left his mayoral post. The cities collaborated on the Initiative for Food and Agricultural Transformation, which aims to execute sustainable agriculture worldwide.

Ahmedabad, India

Ahmedabad and Columbus, both cities that hold zeal for business and economic growth, were joined in sisterhood in 2008 under Coleman. As the second-largest cotton producer in India, Ahmedabad also has a plethora of greenspaces, such as the Sundarvan Nature Discovery Center and Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary.

Curitiba, Brazil

Curitiba and Columbus were sister cities as of 2014, thanks to Coleman’s signature. Since then, the cities have worked on, among other exchanges, the annual Marathon Exchange, a program through which Columbus residents are sent to serve as cultural ambassadors in a sister city to run a half or full marathon. Curitiba is known as the greenest city in the world, with 52 square meters of green space per capita.

Dresden, Germany

In 1992, then-Mayor Greg Lashutka inked the official relationship between Dresden and Columbus. Also participating in the Marathon Exchange together, the cities collaborate on the Dresden Summer Language Program, an eight-week trip to a German university where participants learn the language and local history as well as explore the city, as well. Dresden is often dubbed “Saxony’s green treasure trove” for its plethora of green spaces.

Genoa, Italy

Columbus secured its first sister city in 1955 under then-Mayor Jack Sensenbrenner. This resulted in the gift of the Christopher Columbus statue that sat outside Columbus City Hall before being removed in 2020. Columbus will be participating in Euroflora, Genoa’s annual flower festival, in 2022.

Hefei, China

Hefei and Columbus formed their relationship in 1988 under then-Mayor Buck Rinehart. Hefei also participates in the Marathon Exchange and is known as the “garden city” due to its high number of parks and immense greenery.

Herzliya, Israel

Herlizya and Columbus’ sisterhood transpired in 1994 under Lashutka. Just like with Ahmedabad, Columbus’ relationship with Herzliya lies in the mutual enthusiasm for economic development and growth. Tel Aviv University’s Yehuda Naftali Botanical Garden is only a short drive from the city.

Odense, Denmark

Odense and Columbus’ sisterhood was put into place in 1988 under Rinehart. As the home of lauded fairytale author Hans Christian Andersen, Odense honors him annually in its Blomster (cherry blossom) Festival.

Seville, Spain

Seville and Columbus’ relationship ensued starting in 1988 under Rinehart. Seville is known for the gardens of its Reales Alcazares, which host several types of plants and flowers and also served as a filming location for Game of Thrones.

Tainan City, Taiwan

Tainan City and Columbus’ sisterhood commenced in 1980 under then-Mayor Tom Moody. Tainan City is recognized for its fortresses and temples, including the Chihkan Tower, which boasts lush gardens. The city holds a two-week orchid show each spring.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.