Summer road trip? Pro tips and itineraries

The classic American road trip: there’s nothing quite like a couple of good friends, a tank of gas and the open road. Many people imagine a lengthy cross-country adventure, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.

CityScene compiled a few itineraries for those who call Columbus home looking to explore new places and escape routine. There are countless ways to organize the following trips, each of which can be divided into smaller trips to work with the time you have to spend.

Great Lakes Loop

Pittsburgh

First stop on this trip is a three-hour drive from Columbus, offering rich culture and history with attractions like the Andy Warhol Museum, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and more.

Allegheny National Forest

Just two hours northeast of the city awaits a landscape filled with trees, rivers and plenty of campsites. This is a perfect stop on your way out of the city if you enjoy a bit of fresh air or want to take a hike through the national forest.

ProTip: When traveling to multiple destinations in one trip, it’s important to know the climate of each area and to pack versatile clothing that can easily be layered.

Niagara Falls

Another two hours north, passing through Buffalo, the next stop on this road trip is a classic tourist destination shared between two countries. Whether you choose to enjoy the American or Canadian side, this is a spectacular display of nature’s grandeur and sheer power.

At this point in the trip, you may choose to head back on the five-and-a-half-hour drive to Columbus. However, this is a prime opportunity to visit the nearby city of Toronto, especially if you’ve already crossed the border to enjoy the falls.

Toronto

About an hour-and-a-half drive along the shore of Lake Ontario, travelers will find yet another worthy destination. Check out all that Toronto has to offer, from the iconic CN Tower and the Royal Ontario Museum to Casa Loma and the bustling Distillery District.

Detroit

Finally heading back toward home, road warriors will pass through Detroit, just over a four-hour drive from Toronto. Maybe only staying for the afternoon before making that final three-and-a-half-hour trek back to Columbus, visitors should check out Belle Isle Park, The Heidelberg Project outdoor, non-profit art space and the Henry Ford Museum.

Westbound Weekend

Pro-Tip: The itinerary below focuses on spending just one day in each city, but you could extend the road trip by choosing to stay longer in any or all of the following destinations.

Indianapolis

Two-and-a-half hours west of Columbus lies Indiana’s capital city. Indianapolis boasts many adventures including a hike along Monon Trail or a bike ride in Eagle Creek Park. If you have little ones tagging along, or you’re still a child at heart, check out The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for a fun interactive experience.

Chicago

Next stop is the Windy City. Home to many sights including Millennium Park and its notable “bean” (Cloud Gate), Navy Pier, The Field Museum, Adler Planetarium, one could easily spend an entire weekend in Chicago.

If you have the time and are visiting during baseball season, you should go see the Cubs play at Wrigley Field – the second oldest stadium in the sport. Even if you aren’t a huge fan, this is Americana at its finest. Not to mention, Wrigleyville is home to one hell of a game day celebration.

Grand Rapids

Just shy of three hours from Chi-town, Grand Rapids is another optional stop on this road trip. If you plan to only spend a day here, make sure to check out the view at Reeds Lake, visit Calder Plaza for a bit of iconic public art, explore the Grand Rapids Public Museum or the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum.

Fun Fact: Grand Rapids is home to its own Millennium Park, in which heavily used land has been reclaimed to form a six-acre beach and wetlands with hiking trails.

Southern Excursion

Nashville

A prime site for country music and the honky-tonk, Nashville is another one of those places that you could spend a long weekend exploring and still be left wanting more. Now a cultural hub for artists, musicians and performers, there is much to see and do here. Country music fans should tour the famed Grand Ole Opry, the nightlife on Broadway and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

ProTip: If you’re hoping to see the artsy, more eclectic side of the city, check out The Gulch – an upscale neighborhood five minutes south of downtown known for its trendy restaurants, fashion boutiques and chic hotels.

Pigeon Forge

Escape the bustle of Nashville in this mountain town destination three-and-a-half hours to the east. Home to the famed Dollywood theme park, including rides, an adjoining water park and a museum full of Dolly Parton’s costumes and memorabilia. You can also find the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge.

Asheville

Home to a growing art scene and historic architecture, Asheville is a worthy destination in western North Carolina. Visitors should try to catch a live performance, whether it be at one of the under-the-radar establishments or a classic like The Orange Peel or the Grey Eagle. Those who enjoy fine art and historical adventure should check out the Biltmore Estate, George Vanderbilt’s 250-room French Renaissance castle where you can explore impeccable architecture, shopping, dining and the nation’s most-visited winery.

