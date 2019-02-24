Hotels possibly more beautiful than its surroundings

Let’s Go Spelunking

The World’s Deepest Suite

Sala Silvermine, Sweden

Not for For those with claustrophobia, beware. You'll be sleeping more than 500 feet underground in this unbelievable room. The accommodation, which is situated in an old silver mine, is a thrilling way to spend a night in Sweden. Hopefully, you’re not afraid of things that go bump in the night – your only way of communicating with the world above is through a two-way radio.

Under the Aurora

Kaklsauttanen Glass Igloos

Saariselkä, Finland

Feel your Wworries about pronouncing Finnish words will melt away as you watch the gorgeous colors of the Aurora Borealis from the inside of your personal glass igloo. There are few ways to better enjoy one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World while you’re close to some of the world’s best skiing and hiking at Urho Kekkonen National Park.

Sleeping with the Fish

The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Rangali Island, Maldives

The world’s first underwater villa, located in the stunning Maldives, will certainly take your breath away. Sure, you’ve been able to sleep in a bed under the sea before, but this villa includes a king-sized bed and full bath with a domed glass ceiling for the ultimate underwater experience. On the main level, the accommodation includes a gym, two bedrooms, a bathroom, deck and infinity pool. You’ll be treated like royalty with daily spa treatments, four butlers and space for your own security detail. However, the Muraka doesn’t come cheap. Start digging into those couch cushions, because Bloomberg reports the villa comes at $50,000 per night.

Above the Canopy

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Bali, Indonesia

It’s easy to see why the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan was named the No. 1 Hotel in the World in 2018 by Travel and Leisure. With every corner perfectly planned and every sight a feast for the eyes, this Four Seasons is an unbelievable oasis in the jungle. If you’re vacationing to get away from everything, then this is the perfect trip. It’s no wonder Bali has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.