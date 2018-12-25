Disney Do-over: Adults visiting Disney World sans kids

× Expand Photos courtesy of Disney Parks

For many, the magic of an imaginative childhood began with the mind of Walt Disney. What made his work so wildly popular? It spurred creativity within children while reminding adults of the joys and curiosities they had long forgotten. In fact, when he designed Disneyland, the goal was to create an experience that children and adults could enjoy. And that he did.

Fast-forward several decades and there are now six resorts and a total of 12 parks worldwide. Walt Disney World Resort in Florida offers four parks – the most of any resort – and a great deal of grown-up fun. Travel Leaders, an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner Agency, shared some tips for adults doing Disney, this time without the kids.

Festivals and Special Events

Whether you’re an empty nester taking a trip back to Disney without the kids or just visiting the resort for the first time as an adult, there are plenty of seasonal events and festivals that add an extra dose of magic for mature Mickey fans.

“Adult trips are popular for honeymoons, during Disney marathons and special events like the Flower and Garden Show,” says Michelle Karn from Travel Leaders. “There are many attractions and events that are geared to adults at the parks, but it's also important to bring out your inner child and have fun.”

According to Karn, guests at the annual spring Flower and Garden Show can participate in several guided tours including the Behind the Seeds walking tour of The Land Pavilion in Epcot’s Future World. Aside from exploring the future of agriculture, Epcot also offers the World Showcase.

“Epcot is very popular with adults, especially during the (International) Food and Wine Festival when they can enjoy (the) Eat the Beat concert series, culinary demonstrations, cheese seminars and beverage seminars,” says Karn. “Foodies can't get enough of the Food and Wine Festival.”

The festival is typically from late September to mid-November, though in recent years the start date has moved forward to late August. Check www.disneyworld.disney.go.com for an updated 2019 schedule of all festivals and special events.

Tech-Friendly Planning

If you’ve been to any of Disney’s resorts before, then you know that planning ahead is necessary. However, now you don’t have to worry about losing your fast pass ticket or spending hours waiting in line. You can actually make reservations through FastPass+ long before your trip.

Those who have a reservation with a Disney hotel can reserve fast passes up to 60 days before the trip. If you’re staying somewhere off Disney property, you still have 30 days to reserve fast passes.

“If you haven't been to Disney since you were a kid, you will be surprised by all the new technology in place to make your trip more enjoyable,” says Karn. “With the introduction of Magic Bands and the My Disney Experience App, guests have the ability to view attraction wait times, maps of the parks, make advanced dining reservations and so much more.”

Exclusive Activities

There are several guided tours geared toward adults that provide somewhat of an escape from the chaos of strollers, crying babies and toddler meltdowns. Guests 16 and older can check out the Keys to the Kingdom tour through the secret, unseen side of the park.

“On this fun-filled tour, guests will have access to the mysterious underground tunnel system that runs beneath the park … known as the Utilidor,” says Karn. “(Tour-goers) will also learn amazing secrets and facts about the attractions and the history of the parks.”

Looking for an adventure above ground that offers the same escape from the masses? Check out the private tours offered throughout the parks.

“Those with a more adventurous nature would love the Wild Africa Trek, a privately guided VIP tour in Animal Kingdom,” says Karn. “As part of the expedition, guests equipped with vests and suspension harnesses walk on rope bridges that hang above crocodiles and hippos for a very up-close look.”

The Finer Things

Both Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Saratoga Springs Resort have world-class spa facilities where guests can unwind and be pampered. When all else fails, a relaxing meal away from the crowds at more casual dining options is the perfect end to a magical day.

“Yes, there will always be children in the parks, but adults can find an oasis in many of the fine dining restaurants,” says Karn. “The California Grill (in Disney’s Contemporary Resort) is the perfect spot for watching the fireworks while indulging in a delicious dinner or simply having a cocktail. It is only one of the many fine dining restaurants throughout the parks.

Though a trip to Disney with the kids usually means waiting in lines to experience as many rides as possible, adult-only trips promise luxury amenities and entertainment.

“Disney Springs is the place to be after hours. The complex offers tons of shopping, dining and entertainment.," says Karn. "Some of the entertainment venues are open until 2 a.m., so you can dance the night away.”

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.