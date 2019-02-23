Tip! Give parents a break and bond with grandkids

Unless you’re a Fortnite expert, well-versed in Lego, or understand the lore of Doc McStuffins, it can be difficult to spend quality time with your grandchildren that you both truly feel relaxing. However, for the adventurous grandparent/grandchild team, travel is a great way to bridge the age gap, learn something new about each other and the world, and make lifetime memories.

Planning a multigenerational trip might seem daunting at first, and poses the same question from before: What will we both enjoy? Luckily, there are a vast number of grandchild-friendly trips perfect for every age.

Thrill Seekers

Do your grandkids have a hard time keeping up with you? There’s nothing more thrilling than going on a true expedition. Explore the savannah with The Africa Adventure Company, where the grandkids will be able to spot all their favorite animals on safari. Check out Turtle Bay in Hawaii for scuba, horseback riding and, of course, some great beach adventures.

Disney Fanatics

Let’s be honest, it’s hard to beat the dazzle of Disney. Whether you’re looking to go to the incredible Disneyland Park or Walt Disney World Resort, the grandkids won’t be able to drag you across the parks quick enough. Adventures by Disney bring the magic on the road with trips all over the world. Or, if you’re looking to kick up your feet, why not check out the Disney Cruise Line?

History Buffs

Who says kids don’t like history? Pick up the grandkids’ curriculum from this school year; they’ll be excited to teach grandma and grandpa everything they learned about the Boston Tea Party and Founding Fathers as you tour historic Boston, Massachusetts. Or, explore monuments throughout Washington, D.C., where you can test their knowledge of the U.S. government.

Plan it for Me!

Looking for preplanned adventures with the little ones? Check out Road Scholar’s travel resources for grandparents, with more than 150 trips that ensure no one gets left behind. Tauck Bridges also offers some fantastic trips that get every generation involved, including private trips, group destinations and more. Or, get your own Sir David Attenborough adventure through Smithsonian Journeys and you’ll surely instill a passion for travel and learning in your grandkids that will last a lifetime.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.