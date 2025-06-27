The stories behind this beloved weekend getaway

Expand Bud Schrader Cedar Falls

Reigning supreme amongst voters as the Best Weekend Getaway, Hocking Hills has once again claimed the top spot in CityScene’s 2025 Best of the ‘Bus readers’ poll. With astonishing waterfalls, winding trails, cozy cabins and an abundance of outdoor activities, it’s no surprise this southeastern Ohio gem continues to captivate travelers. However, its stunning natural beauty is only part of what makes Hocking Hills such an intriguing destination.

Beneath its towering hemlock canopy and imposing sandstone cliffs lie thousands of years of history and folklore, from hidden caves once used as hideouts to swirling rock formations carved by ancient waters. Long before it became an idyllic weekend escape, Hocking Hills experienced incredible geological events and was home to Indigenous communities as well as early settlers whose marks remain etched into the land.

Hocking Hills, 20th Century

Ohio Memory Ohio Memory Ohio Memory Ohio Memory

Sculpted by time

More than 330 million years ago, the Hocking Hills region was covered by the Atlantic Ocean. Over the years, the ocean deposited sand and gravel that would eventually form the Black Hand Sandstone synonymous with the area.

Once the ocean receded, millions of years of uplift and erosion from streams and groundwater cut into the soft middle layer of the sandstone, resulting in many of the region’s iconic present-day land formations.

While glaciers never physically reached the region, years of glacial runoff also contributed to the landscape of Hocking Hills, bringing to the area vegetation not found elsewhere in Ohio, such as eastern hemlock, Canada yew, and yellow and black birch trees.

Explore unique geological features at these spots:

Expand Bud Schrader The Devil's Bathtub

Ash Cave

Cantwell Cliffs

Cedar Falls

Conkle's Hollow

The Devil's Bathtub

Old Man's Cave

Rock Bridge

Rock House

Whispering Cave

Cultural crossroads

Expand Hocking Hills

Indigenous people and early settlers long utilized Hocking Hills’ copious natural resources. Shawnee, Delaware and Wyandot tribes frequented the region during the 1600s and 1700s, though archaeologists believe Indigenous peoples inhabited the area as early as 7,000 years ago.

These tribes gave the region its namesake, referring to the Hocking River as the “Hockhocking,” or “bottle neck river.”

Archeological evidence suggests Indigenous peoples used popular sites in the area for varying reasons. For example, massive piles of ashes found in Ash Cave indicate it was used as a shelter, while stories passed down by word of mouth suggest tribes utilized the cave for its natural acoustics.

It’s believed Old Man’s Cave and Rock House were used as additional shelters for Indigenous travelers, and turpentine stills in Rock House suggest the area was used for medicinal and crafting purposes.

Later on, early settlers took advantage of the region as well. A 19th century hermit, Richard Rowe, allegedly lived in Old Man’s Cave – hence the name – while Rock House was used by local farmer William Reynolds as a livestock barn.

The region’s iron was also used to manufacture ammunition and cannons during the Civil War, while its abundance of timber was used to make charcoal.

Hocking Hills, Bud Schrader Hocking Hills, Bud Schrader Hocking Hills, Bud Schrader Hocking Hills, Bud Schrader

Haunted hills

With an extensive history comes ample folklore, making Hocking Hills home to a plethora of ghost stories. While the area’s most famous ghost remains Old Man Rowe, who supposedly haunts his cave alongside a white wolfhound, other legends exist within the area, too.

Ash Cave is rumored to be haunted by a mysterious Pale Lady, while another ghostly woman, Mary, is said to prowl the grounds near Rock House, searching for her lost lover.

Local legends also surround Conkle’s Hollow, where it’s rumored that robbed treasures lie hidden within the area’s ledges and caverns. The ghosts of the robbers, who were hanged for their crimes, are said to haunt the Hollow.

Even before these tales existed, Indigenous people recognized the magic of the mountains – sharing stories of spirits hidden inside its caves, mystical powers within its waterfalls and shape-shifting creatures roaming its forests.

The longevity of its legends and its fascinating history prove that Hocking Hills holds far more than just picturesque scenery – it also holds soul.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.