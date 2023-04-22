The hottest festivals in and around Ohio

Local Favorites You Love

Buckeye Country Superfest

May 27

Ohio Stadium

www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com

Westerville Music & Arts Festival

June 8-9

Heritage Park & Everal Barn

www.westervillechamber.com

Columbus Arts Festival

June 9-11

Downtown Columbus Riverfront

www.columbusartsfestival.org

Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

June 16-17

Grove City Town Center

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 16-18

Creekside District

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Worthington Arts Festival

June 17-18

McConnell Arts Center

www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

ComFest

June 23-25

Goodale Park

www.comfest.com

Franklin County Fair

July 17-23

Franklin County Fairgrounds

www.fcfair.org

Arthritis Association Car Show

July 20-22

Metro Center Business Park

www.arthritis.org

Ohio State Fair

July 26-Aug. 6

Ohio State Fairgrounds

www.ohiostatefair.com

Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival

Aug. 12

Park Street, East of Broadway

www.heartofgrovecity.org

North Market Ohio Wine Festival

Aug. 18-19

North Market at Bridge Park

www.northmarket.org

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 19-20

Franklin County Fairgrounds

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Greek Festival

Sep. 1-4

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

www.facebook.com/ColsGreekFest/

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

Sept. 4

Northam Park/Tremont Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Italian Festival

Oct. 6-8

St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Dublin Irish Festival **IN BOX W/ LOGO

Aug. 4-6

Coffman Park

www.dublinirishfestival.org

The three-day festival is a summer staple, hosting premier local musical talent along with traveling acts such as the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, with their unique sound of bagpipes, drums and a Scottish flare. Socks in a Frying Pan, Goitse and JigJam will also make appearances on the festival stage. Dance, theatrical and spoken word performances will also offer entertainment, with vendors providing food and beverages to give you the full Irish experience.

Just a Drive Away

A World A’Fair

May 5-7

Greene County Fairgrounds

www.aworldafair.org

Ohio’s largest international festival with booths from 35 nonprofit organizations representing more than 50 countries.

30th Annual Dandelion May Fest

May 6

Breitenbach Winery, Dover

www.breitenbachwine.com

After its success with dandelion wine, Breitenbach Winery decided to start a festival and show

off the plant’s culinary potential.

52nd Annual Appalachian Festival

May 13-14

Coney Island, Cincinnati

www.appalachianfestival.org

This event focuses on celebrating the area’s rich Appalachian heritage, with Appalachian music, handmade crafts, storytelling, dancing, educational exhibits, food and more. All festival proceeds go toward grants for organizations and individual artists involved in promoting Appalachian culture.

Bedford Strawberry Festival

June 9-11

Bedford Historical Society & Museum

www.bedfordohiohistory.org

Includes activities for children of all ages including book signings and live music throughout the weekend. This is the city where actress Halle Berry got her high school diploma!

Twins Days Festival

Aug. 5-7

Twinsburg

www.twinsdays.org

The largest gathering of twins and multiples – usually dressed alike - in accordance with the annual theme.

Ohio Pawpaw Festival

Sept. 15-17

Lake Snowden Campground, Albany

www.ohiopawpawfest.com

Named the state fruit in 2009. Taste the different varieties, including pawpaw beers. Musical

entertainment and performance schedules can be found online.

Circleville Pumpkin Show

Oct. 18-21

Downtown Circleville

www.pumpkinshow.com

Pumpkin everything!

Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival

June 3-4

Patricia Allyn Park

www.facebook.com/TheOhioValleyIndigenousMusicFestival/

Whitehouse Cherry Fest Run & Wild Walk

June 9

Downtown Whitehouse

www.toledo.com

Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival

June 16-18

Mercy Health Stadium

www.duckbrand.com

Tequila Fest Cleveland

July 15

Voinovich Park

www.tastecle.com

Real McComb Cookie Festival

July 22

McComb Park

www.villageofmccomb.com

Wizardly World of Kent

July 28-29

Downtown Kent

www.facebook.com/WizardlyWorldofKent/

Lithopolis Honey Festival

Sept. 8-9

Columbus St., Lithopolis

www.lithopolishoneyfest.com

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival

Sept. 8-10

Ohio Riverfront Park, Marietta

www.sternwheel.org

Country Apple Fest

Sept. 23-24

Warren County Fairgrounds

www.countryapplefest.com

Go to CitySceneColumbus.com for more festivals! **put this at the bottom or top of the page

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.