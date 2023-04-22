The hottest festivals in and around Ohio

Local Favorites You Love
Buckeye Country Superfest
May 27
Ohio Stadium
www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com
Westerville Music & Arts Festival
June 8-9
Heritage Park & Everal Barn
Columbus Arts Festival
June 9-11
Downtown Columbus Riverfront
Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
June 16-17
Grove City Town Center
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
June 16-18
Creekside District
Worthington Arts Festival
June 17-18
McConnell Arts Center
www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
ComFest
June 23-25
Goodale Park
Franklin County Fair
July 17-23
Franklin County Fairgrounds
Arthritis Association Car Show
July 20-22
Metro Center Business Park
Ohio State Fair
July 26-Aug. 6
Ohio State Fairgrounds
Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival
Aug. 12
Park Street, East of Broadway
North Market Ohio Wine Festival
Aug. 18-19
North Market at Bridge Park
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Aug. 19-20
Franklin County Fairgrounds
Greek Festival
Sep. 1-4
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
www.facebook.com/ColsGreekFest/
Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival
Sept. 4
Northam Park/Tremont Park
Italian Festival
Oct. 6-8
St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church
www.columbusitalianfestival.com
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 4-6
Coffman Park
Aug. 4-6
Coffman Park
The three-day festival is a summer staple, hosting premier local musical talent along with traveling acts such as the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, with their unique sound of bagpipes, drums and a Scottish flare. Socks in a Frying Pan, Goitse and JigJam will also make appearances on the festival stage. Dance, theatrical and spoken word performances will also offer entertainment, with vendors providing food and beverages to give you the full Irish experience.
Just a Drive Away
A World A’Fair
May 5-7
Greene County Fairgrounds
Ohio’s largest international festival with booths from 35 nonprofit organizations representing more than 50 countries.
30th Annual Dandelion May Fest
May 6
Breitenbach Winery, Dover
After its success with dandelion wine, Breitenbach Winery decided to start a festival and show
off the plant’s culinary potential.
52nd Annual Appalachian Festival
May 13-14
Coney Island, Cincinnati
This event focuses on celebrating the area’s rich Appalachian heritage, with Appalachian music, handmade crafts, storytelling, dancing, educational exhibits, food and more. All festival proceeds go toward grants for organizations and individual artists involved in promoting Appalachian culture.
Bedford Strawberry Festival
June 9-11
Bedford Historical Society & Museum
Includes activities for children of all ages including book signings and live music throughout the weekend. This is the city where actress Halle Berry got her high school diploma!
Twins Days Festival
Aug. 5-7
Twinsburg
The largest gathering of twins and multiples – usually dressed alike - in accordance with the annual theme.
Ohio Pawpaw Festival
Sept. 15-17
Lake Snowden Campground, Albany
Named the state fruit in 2009. Taste the different varieties, including pawpaw beers. Musical
entertainment and performance schedules can be found online.
Circleville Pumpkin Show
Oct. 18-21
Downtown Circleville
Pumpkin everything!
Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival
June 3-4
Patricia Allyn Park
www.facebook.com/TheOhioValleyIndigenousMusicFestival/
Whitehouse Cherry Fest Run & Wild Walk
June 9
Downtown Whitehouse
Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival
June 16-18
Mercy Health Stadium
Tequila Fest Cleveland
July 15
Voinovich Park
Real McComb Cookie Festival
July 22
McComb Park
Wizardly World of Kent
July 28-29
Downtown Kent
www.facebook.com/WizardlyWorldofKent/
Lithopolis Honey Festival
Sept. 8-9
Columbus St., Lithopolis
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival
Sept. 8-10
Ohio Riverfront Park, Marietta
Country Apple Fest
Sept. 23-24
Warren County Fairgrounds
