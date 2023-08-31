St. Louis Art Fair celebrates 30 years with nearly 200 artists

Now in its 30th year, the St. Louis Art Fair is a destination for artists and art lovers across the country.

Held in downtown Clayton, Missouri, the art fair is a six- to-seven hour drive, or an hour-long flight, from Columbus, making it a perfect weekend trip.

This event features art from about 200 artists, more 150 booths, and over 35 hours’ worth of live performances. Last year, artists from 36 states and several Canadian provinces were represented, solidifying the fair as a monumental attraction.

Every year, the art fair receives more than 1,000 artist submissions from all around the country, but only 150 to 200 artists are accepted. Jewelry artist Alison Antelman says that, because of how competitive the selection process is, attendees can be sure that the art displayed is top-notch.

“It has the reputation of being a good fair, which actually helps when people come to the fair,” she says. They know that it’s a juried, high-quality show.”

Last year’s fair brought in more than 130,000 attendees. Event organizers expect this year’s numbers to be just as high as, if not higher than, last year’s.

In an effort to be inclusive, the fair’s organizers put an emphasis on making the fair accessible to all ability levels. Through a partnership with MindsEye Radio, audio descriptions will be available for anyone who is visually impaired and the entire festival is wheelchair accessible, including designated parking.

St. Louis attractions

Check out these sights while you’re in town!

For added fun, you can admire the arch while taking a paddle boat out on the Mississippi River.

See over 16,000 amphibians, birds, fish, invertebrates, mammals and reptiles. Open 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Planes, trains and automobiles from the past, fpresent and future. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Take a guided tour through the six different gardens or explore on your own. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Two-time winner of Food Network's Cupcake Wars is serving up specialty cupcakes, ice cream, brisket, soup and salad. Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Winner of the title "best burger in the world" at the 2021 World Food Championships. Offering burgers, sandwiches and salads. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Cultural inclusivity is part of the picture as well. The performing arts stage will feature performances with diverse dance styles such as Flamenco and Native American, as well as various singers and bands.

The effort and planning put into the fair is extensive, but because of it, the number of people who return is high. Some 92% of attendees responded to the art fair’s survey in 2022 to say they would return this year.

No need to get a babysitter; kids are invited to join in on the fun. The art fair has attractions for children 12 and under at the “creative castle.” Throughout the weekend, this area of the fair will have crafts, performances and other immersive activities for kids to enjoy.

The fair also features local food trucks selling burgers, pizza, Cajun, homestyle and soul food.

What could be better than admiring a carefully crafted piece of work? Watching the artist create it in real time! This year’s live art demonstrations will include artists who specialize in chalk and floral arrangements creating displays for all visitors to admire.

New this year, the event is partnering with local scout troops to offer a recycling program, through which the scouts can receive service hours and the festival can reduce its carbon footprint.

Not including the scout volunteers, it takes more than 350 volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly and provides an enjoyable experience for attendees.

Part of the fair’s goal each year is to raise awareness and funds for local organizations. Last year’s festival raised more than $18,500 for local nonprofits.

To celebrate 30 years of the St. Louis Art Fair, special banners will be hung from booths of past commemorative artists and past years’ prints will be available for purchase.

The fair runs from Sept. 8-10 and will be open from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.