Planning your visit to one of America’s most haunted cities

Expand Historic Salem

Cobblestone streets, timeless architecture, witch hats displayed in shop windows and ghost stories around every corner: In Salem, MA., the line between history and folklore is delightfully blurred.

Probably best remembered for its notorious series of witch trials in 1692, the coastal New England city has become a bucket-list destination for its spooky attractions, as well as its seaside charm. Visitors can spend the day exploring centuries-old landmarks, browsing eclectic boutiques, admiring waterfront views and uncovering haunting tales that continue to captivate 400 years later. From world-class museums to witchy walking tours, this is your guide to a spellbinding stay in Salem.

A bewitching beginning

Begin your morning at Salem Common, a picturesque public park – Salem’s oldest – surrounded by historic homes and churches. From here, many of the city’s most significant landmarks are just a short walk away.

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Expand Danvers Archival Center at the Peabody Institute Library Salem Witch Trials Memorial

Salem Witch Museum and Witch Trials Memorial

Before diving fully into Salem’s fascinating folklore, take time to acknowledge the solemn history behind the city’s most infamous chapter. Just southwest of Salem Common lies the Salem Witch Trials Memorial, a quiet but powerful tribute to the 20 people who were executed during the witch trials. Granite benches bearing the names and execution dates of each victim surround the courtyard, creating a space of remembrance for lives cut short. Inside, the museum takes an immersive look into 1692 in one exhibit, and explores the evolving perception of witches over time in another.

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Old Burying Point Cemetery

Just beyond the memorial sits the Old Burying Point Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in the city and one of the oldest cemeteries in the U.S. Established in 1637, it is the final resting place of many prominent Salem residents.

Expand Salem Witch Museum The Witch House

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The Witch House

Continue your walk to The Witch House, the only remaining structure in Salem with direct ties to the witch trials. Built circa 1675 and once home to Judge Jonathan Corwin, one of the leading examiners during the trials, the house offers a glimpse into 17th-century life through preserved rooms, period furnishings and exhibits exploring colonial and local history.

Midday magic

After stepping into the city’s past, spend the afternoon experiencing its present.

× Expand Salem, MA; National Park Service

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Expand Salem, MA Essex Street

Essex Street Pedestrian Mall

In the heart of downtown Salem is the wonderfully walkable, car-free Essex Street Pedestrian Mall. Here, colorful storefronts, local eateries and unique attractions line the brick-paved streets, inviting visitors to explore everything from witch-themed emporiums and cafés to art galleries, independent bookstores and gift shops.

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Peabody Essex Museum

Another afternoon attraction for history buffs, the world-renowned Peabody Essex Museum is the nation’s oldest museum, as well as one of its largest. Featuring art and culture exhibitions from around the world, the museum houses more than 850,000 works and objects in addition to 22 historic properties.

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The House of Seven Gables

Literature lovers will enjoy stepping inside The House of Seven Gables, the waterfront mansion that inspired Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1851 novel of the same name. Once the home of merchant and ship owner John Turner, this historic house and garden now function as both a museum and philanthropic hub.

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Salem Maritime National Historic Park

The first National Historic Site in the U.S., the nine-acre Salem Maritime National Historic Park hosts 12 historic structures along the waterfront. Take a stroll down Derby Wharf, visiting landmarks such as the 1871 Light Station and the replica tall ship, Friendship.

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End your evening with a fright

By day, Salem tells its tales through museums and landmarks. By night, those stories come alive. Explore haunted sites under lamplight, visit a medium or attend a seasonal celebration to end your evening in true Salem fashion – with a fright.

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Expand Salem Night Tour Salem Night Tour

Ghost Tours

As darkness falls, join one of Salem’s acclaimed ghost tours, each offering its own blend of local lore, documented history and spine-tingling storytelling. Popular options include Witch City Walking Tours, featuring nine distinct excursions; The Salem Night Tour, centered on Salem’s darker history; and Black Cat Tours, known for its costumed guides and theatrical narrations.

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Expand Salem, MA Hex: Old World Witchery

Beyond the Ordinary

Embrace Salem’s mystical side with a tarot reading or psychic experience. Many shops downtown offer tarot, palmistry, medium readings and more for those who believe. Reputable spots include The Cauldron Black, Crow Haven Corner and Hex: Old World Witchery.

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Haunted Happenings Festival

While Salem’s charm shines year-round, the city truly embraces its legendary reputation during Haunted Happenings. If you’re visiting in October, check out this monthlong festival, which brings thousands of visitors together for ghost tours, live entertainment, parades, Halloween festivities and more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.