Planning your historic trip to the Smithsonian Institution and National Mall

Smithsonian

The Smithsonian Institution is renowned as one of the largest and most prestigious education centers in the world, offering an opportunity to explore the deep history in the center of America’s capital. Here are some helpful things to know before you go.

Choosing what is right for you

It’s essential to know what interests you most when choosing places to visit in Washington, D.C. There is a niche for everyone, with 21 museums and the National Zoo. The National Museum of Natural History is filled with more artifacts and fossils than any amateur archeologist could ever explore in a day. You’ll find some of history’s most iconic planes and spaceships at the Air and Space Museum. Some of the smaller, more niche museums hold incredible stories as well. For instance, the Postal Museum is an entire museum dedicated to presenting the history of the postal service. There is even the International Spy Museum, where you can learn about the history of spycraft and test your skills in the trade with interactive features.

Planning ahead

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the busy nature of Washington and the countless things to do in the city. It’s helpful to plan out which museums and monuments are essential to your trip. Keep an eye out for hours of operation, special events or even free tour times. Throughout the summer, each museum holds its own events, festivals and programs. A great way to enhance a trip to the Smithsonian is to plan around different events. For example, on June 10, the National Museum of Natural History hosts the Duke Ellington Orchestra and the Msithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, celebrating both groups’ legacies.

Try something new

The Smithsonian museums are some of the most visited education centers in the world, especially the free museums. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and try something new in D.C. Explore some of the more uncommon museums or check out the exhibits in a different order than the rest of the crowd. In addition, Washington is widely known for its incredible food scene. Explore the local restaurants and exotic tastes that surround one of the busiest cities in America.

Don’t drive!

You can save time, hassle and money by taking public transportation in our nation’s capital. Not only is Washington traffic hard to navigate, sitting in the car cuts into the time you get to explore museums and monuments. The D.C. metro system is quick, cheap and easy to navigate, and the city also has various buses and trolleys, which often give tours.

Rest when you can

With some of the largest museums and galleries in the world, the Smithsonian can be very tiring. It’s great to fit in as much as you can while visiting, but it’s equally important to rest when needed. It’s important to stay hydrated when visiting in the summer months, too, especially at the National Zoo. Though the museums are air-conditioned, Washington gets very hot in the summer, and time spent outdoors can wear people down more quickly than expected.

Museum tours

Tours offer a great way to get the best experience in any of the Smithsonian Museums. In a guided tour experience, an expert will give detailed background information about the museum. A great example is the Highlights Tour, which is available multiple times a month at the Postal Museum. In addition, the more introverted museum-goer can find a self-tour. These pre-recorded tours can be played on a phone or device through headphones or earbuds.

Kobe Collins is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com