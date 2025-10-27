Experience picture-perfect travel destinations for the holidays

Lampposts wrapped with shimmering lights, horse-drawn carriages lining cobblestone roads, shops lit up and people walking by holding warm cups of hot chocolate. This scene plays out in front of countless stories of love, hometown appreciation and family in holiday Hallmark movies.

When planning a winter getaway or 2026 vacation, consider adding some real-life Hallmark towns to your list.

Out of state

Middleburg, Virginia

A six-hour drive from Columbus, Middleburg is the epitome of small-town Southern charm intertwining with U.S. history and nearby Blue Ridge Mountains scenes.

Dubbed the Nation’s Horse and Hunt capital, the town is known for its equestrian culture and solo, couple and family adventures. Alongside opportunities to ride horseback and visit historic horse farms, shop at the various boutiques, antiques businesses and fine art museums along the historic district.

Dahlonega, Georgia

About an hour and a half north of Atlanta, central Georgia transforms into a mountainous retreat filled with festivals and celebration, such as the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl, Literary Festival and Bear on the Square Mountain Festival.

After spending time in historic downtown Dahlonega, embark on a scenic drive around the Great Smoky Mountains and enjoy the views, or book an overnight stay through one of Dahlonega’s bed and breakfasts, cabins, retreats or hotels.

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Regardless of the time of year, Frankenmuth is always in the holiday spirit. Travel north to experience German culture and celebrate Christmas all-year round in Michigan’s Little Bavaria.

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, “The World’s Largest Christmas Store,” offers ornaments, trees and more. Hop on a trolley ride or riverboat to view all of the southeastern German-inspired architecture and landscaping. Peruse Bavarian clothing and imports downtown, and later spend an afternoon splashing at Bavarian Blast Waterpark, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark.

International

Steveston, British Columbia

A filming location for a few Hallmark films – as well as other shows and movies, including Supernatural, Once Upon a Time and the 2014 Godzilla film – Steveston is a great getaway for film lovers.

See the fishing village by taking a walk along Fishers Walk, enjoying fresh off-the-dock seafood and whale watching.

Bruges, Belgium

Take a flight back in time to experience medieval Europe in Bruges and Flemish culture, scenes and sounds.

For classical music lovers, Bruges is a global hotspot and hub for the orchestra. Watch a show at the Concertgebouw Brugge, one of the finest music halls in the world, or visit during the MA Festival and experience music and art in Bruges’ landscapes.

Tour centuries-old canals, courtyards and buildings found in Hallmark films, such as Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019), and don’t miss out on the chance to get a taste of one, or several, of Bruges’ chocolate shops.

Local getaway

Lakeside Chautaqua

A picturesque weekend doesn’t have to be an elaborate getaway.

Curate a local Hallmark adventure at Ohio’s “most beautiful mile,” a roughly two-and-a-half hour drive from Columbus. Spend the weekend sailing, swimming or enjoying the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra.

Experience Lake Erie’s shoreline through kayaking and paddleboarding, or spend the day fishing. End the evening hopping on a boat ride, touring the waterfront and great lake.

Out of the water, delve into fitness and art classes, or put your athletic skills to the test by playing tennis, pickleball or shuffle board along the waterfront. Turn a day trip into an overnight stay by booking a Lakeside cottage, inn or hotel.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.