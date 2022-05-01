Ohio home to several old bowling alleys

Courtesy of Michael Schwartz Library

Ohio may not be able to compete with Holler House in Milwaukee, which is home to the nation's oldest certified bowling lanes and has been owned by the same family since it opened in 1908. But Ohio’s bowling alleys do date back to the 1920s, and several were located in central Ohio.

The Athletic Club of Columbus constructed a five-lane facility in the basement of the clubhouse back in 1915. A 2013-14 renovation updated the space into a modern bowling lounge with a bar and restaurant for members and guests to enjoy.

Leslie L. LeVeque built the Olentangy Village Bowling Center at 2815 N. High St. in 1940. At the time it was the largest and most modern bowling facility in Columbus. The center had 32 lanes and a snack bar, with a pistol and archery range, a billiards room, poker rooms, and meeting rooms in the basement. At 21 cents a line, it quickly became one of the most popular spots in Clintonville. In October 1980, a fire started in the basement and engulfed the building.

Some of the oldest bowling alleys throughout the state include:

Mahall’s 20 Lanes

Founded in 1924 by John K. Mahall, this retro bowling alley has been a staple of Cleveland’s West Side for more than 90 years. The space was passed down through three Mahall generations and has been home to a dance hall, confectionary store and barbershop prior to becoming a bowling alley. The two-floor space, with upstairs and downstairs alleys, features a music room that hosts a range of indie, rock and hip-hop concerts; a pro shop with Mahall’s merchandise; a bowling ball-themed room; and a bar serving signature food and drinks.

Dickey’s Lanes

Opened in 1946, Cleveland’s Dickey’s Lanes houses eight lanes with automatic pinsetters, a cocktail lounge and full bar, a CD jukebox, dartboards, and a large selection of brews. Dickey’s

Lanes gives an old-school feel, complete with a 50-year-old Lustre King ball polishing machine, while still providing visitors with quality entertainment. The alley has seen a few new games come in, including a Ms. Pacman/Galaga machine and a Ripley’s Believe It or Not pinball game, but the nostalgic feel remains.

The building was constructed in 1915, and the Dickey family bought it in 1946. George Dickey, the current owner, started working at the alley when he was 14 and has been there his entire life, seeing different bowling teams roll in and out.

Madison Bowl

Madison Bowl in Cincinnati provides the full bowling experience with a retro-contemporary look and feel.

“We’ve been a stable part of the community since 1967,” owner Michael Rea says. “Personally, I’ve drilled bowling balls for four generations of families that have bowled here in our alley now.”

The bowling center also offers leagues, birthday parties and a full-service kitchen and bar.

Today, bowling alleys have updated looks and offerings, sometimes including laser tag and bocce courts. In central Ohio, check out Ten Pin Alley in Hilliard, a bowling alley and entertainment center; Columbus Square Bowling Palace in north Columbus, with 64 lanes, an arcade, weekly foosball tournaments and family ownership since 1983; and Pins Mechanical Co., offering duckpin bowling and an assortment of games in a bar atmosphere with three locations around the city.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant.