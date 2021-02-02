Staying safe on the slopes

As difficult as this past year has been with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing that many people have been able to appreciate more: being outside. Going on walks, hikes and bike rides helped keep many sane in the warmer months, but what about in the middle of winter?

Many Ohioans are familiar with the woes of winter. The gray slush in the roads, the lack of sunlight and the harsh nip of the wind seem to drag on for months at a time. While it becomes increasingly difficult to get outside in these conditions, many turn to outdoor activities such as skiing to help get them through the seemingly endless winter months.

Although Ohio is more well known for its captivating cornfields, avid skiers can still get their snowcap fix without traveling out of state. Due to the pandemic, there are some crucial things that everyone should know before getting to a ski resort in order to maximize their experience on the slopes.

Mad River Mountain, located in Zanesfield, is one of Ohio’s most popular skiing destinations for its family-friendly appeal and its swift one-hour trek from Columbus. Whether its skiing, snowboarding or tubing, Mad River has something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the new protocols in place at Mad River this year include mandatory face coverings, required reservations, limited on-mountain access and cashless transactions.

“Getting on lifts will fundamentally be the same, but who you ride with will be different. We know that meeting new people and making new friends on the chairlift help make memories for a lifetime. However, this year we’re prioritizing your safety, so we’ll be designing our mazes, and loading chairlifts with physical distancing guidelines in mind,” says Mad River staff on its website.

On-mountain dining will still be open, although it will adhere to all health guidelines as well. Mad River encourages guests to bring their own water and snacks as dining may not be as accessible as past years. Guests will also have limited access to locker rooms throughout the season. However, rental equipment will be available for guests and will be disinfected between each use.

Dressing appropriately for the weather is key to having a successful ski run. This year, masking will not only be for warmth, but for health and safety as well. You’ll want to make sure you have the proper equipment, including a helmet and goggles. Many ski resorts, such as Mad River, offer lessons with experienced skiers, which may also be worth exploring beforehand if you are a beginner.

For those that are looking to start skiing this season and don’t know where to go, Mad River is a perfect starting point. Other popular ski resorts in Ohio include Snow Trails in Mansfield, Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Areas in Peninsula and Alpine Valley in Chesterland. Regardless of the pandemic, always make sure to follow safety precautions before you hit the slopes.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.