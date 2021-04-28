Statewide destinations worth the trip

Gervasi Vineyard Canton

Wine connoisseurs come from all over to visit the 55-acre Gervasi Vineyard. The winery houses Tuscan-inspired villas, a boutique inn called The Casa and a restored farmhouse. If guests aren’t roaming the gardens or sipping wine, they can be found dining at the vineyard’s eatery or cozying up at the coffeehouse for locally-roasted brew. www.gervasivineyard.com

Yellow Springs

Home to Antioch College, Yellow Springs is trip into artistic creative country. Downtown has an eclectic atmosphere with must-see stops such as Dino’s Coffee, Urban Handmade and Super-Fly Comics & Games. Young’s Jersey Dairy is also nearby.

Daytime activities call for hikes at Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Clifton Gorge, both of which have amazing overlooks.

Plus, it’s impossible to visit Yellow Springs without being inspired by local art through shops and galleries such as Bonadies Glass Studio, AMB Creations and Basho Apparel. www.yellowspringsohio.org

J.M. Smucker’s Restaurant and Café Orrville

If you enjoy a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it’s likely you’ve tasted the 120-year legacy of J.M. Smucker Co. Located in Orrville, the Smucker’s Restaurant and Café is a sweet, unique destination to cross off your Ohio adventuring bucket list. Plus, you can bring back a tasty souvenir for all your jelly friends. www.jmsmucker.com

For those who hope to hone in on their wild side, Nomad Ridge is the place to stay overnight among some of The Wilds’ most interesting animals. Guests stay in private yurts tucked amid trees next to The Wilds’ animal pastures, where they can take advantage of observation decks to observe wildlife. www.thewilds.columbuszoo.org

Crystal Cave Put-In-Bay

Crystal Cave is technically the world’s largest geode. Discovered in 1887, the cave was named for its three-foot-long Celestite crystals dripping from the ceilings and jutting out from the walls. Not only that, but the Heineman Winery is attached to the property, so cave dwellers can enjoy wine and cheese before or after their tours. www.putinbay.com

The Mohicans Treehouse Resort Glenmont

When we were kids, treehouses were our escape. Imagination combined with the charm of being among the trees created a magical experience. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort is just that escape for adults.

The Mohicans offer nine treehouses designed by Pete Nelson of TV show Treehouse Masters. While each house is updated with comfortable amenities such as showers, heat and air conditioning, guests can still enjoy being immersed in nature and quiet seclusion. www.themohicans.net

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Peninsula

Besides 125 miles of hiking trails, Cuyahoga Valley boasts of wetlands, forests and woodlands. The Ritchie Ledges are a monument of nature, formed millions of years ago and preserved today by the park. Drastically different is Beaver Marsh, an ecosystem of turtles, singing frogs and beavers. And, of course, visiting the Cuyahoga Valley entails taking a walk across the only remaining covered bridge in Summit County. www.nps.gov

White Star Quarry Gibsonburg

This 15-acre man-made lake is tucked away in Gibsonburg for nature enthusiasts and divers. Scuba divers may adventure into the quarry from April 1-Dec. 31 during normal park hours. The lake is filled with blue gill, emerald shiners, yellow perch, loudmouth bass and tons more creatures. www.whitestarquarry.com

× Ohio is home to 74 state parks, 17 state forests, 20 state memorials and 15 state wildlife areas. Maumee Bay State Park Besides stunning views of Lake Erie, Maumee Bay has a park with miles of trails through wetlands, ponds and beaches. There are birding trails, bike paths, marinas and cabins and a lodge nearby to stay in. It’s the perfect vacation spot for fishing, boating, kayaking and water sightseeing. www.maumeebaylodge.com

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.