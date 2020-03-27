Relax in the Herb Capital of Ohio

Off the beaten path, yet just minutes from downtown Columbus, is Gahanna – a vibrant city rich in parkland, trails and award-winning events.

Located five minutes from John Glenn International Airport, Gahanna is recognized as the Herb Capital of Ohio. With public gardens, the Ohio Herb Center and more than 775 acres of unique natural space for adventure, Gahanna is a nature lover’s paradise. Visitors can enjoy bike trails, kayaking and canoeing options, tennis courts, sports fields, nature preserves, picnic grounds, and wildlife.

One of the jewels in Gahanna’s crown is its breathtaking Creekside District. Part entertainment district and part public park, the area offers a variety of restaurants with patio views overlooking Big Walnut Creek – featuring fountains, trails, waterfalls and wildflowers, not to mention paddle boating, creeking and fishing opportunities. The Creekside District is also the site of many of Gahanna’s biggest events.

A Flavorful City

The city celebrates its Herb Capital of Ohio status every year in May with an Herb Day Celebration. This year, the festivities will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Creekside Plaza (117 Mill St.) and will include a huge plant sale with more than 4,000 plants and 100 varieties of fresh, organic herbs available for purchase. Visitors can listen to herbal experts discuss a variety of health and wellness, culinary and gardening subjects while strolling through a multitude of local artist and vendor booths offering special hand‑made items.

Herb Day also kicks off Herb’n Restaurant Week (May 3-9) Visitors can savor the flavors of inventive herb-infusions in specially-crafted appetizers, main courses, desserts and cocktails at several of Gahanna's signature restaurants.

Herb’n Restaurant Week Features

Here are some tastes we saw in 2019 – and what may inspire Restaurant Week 2020

Barrel & Boar Gahanna

Tarragon and sage-smoked halibut over cheddar and sausage grits, topped with shaved garlic buttered brussels and a Cajun tomato cream sauce.

Cap City Fine Diner and Bar

Freshly-made lump crab cake, pan broiled and topped with basil aioli and an heirloom tomato basil salad with balsamic reduction.

Pam’s Market Popcorn

Pepperoni blanco popcorn with fresh basil, oregano, fried onions and pepperoni.

Wyandotte Winery

Dark chocolate port cake made with fresh rosemary.

Any day in Gahanna is a great day to pick up an Herbal Cocktail Trail Passport. Visit Gahanna’s popular trail features seven participating restaurants, pubs, wineries and distilleries that craft seasonal herb-infused libations to tempt your taste buds. Gather your friends and chart your adventure, earning stamps for each cocktail you sample. Get seven stamps and snag a fun Herbal Cocktail Trailblazer T-shirt!

Any visit to Gahanna should include a stop at the Ohio Herb Center (110 Mill St.). The Center makes its home in the historic Nafzger-Miller House and features a charming gift shop with bespoke treasures such as natural beauty and bath products, soy candles, tea blends and a great collection of books for gardening, health and wellness enthusiasts. Additionally, the Center offers a wide variety of classes for all ages, ranging from a Botanical Beauty Bar workshop to a World Spices class. There’s even a Seedlings Series for kids. Go to www.ohioherbcenter.org for a full schedule.

Gettin’ Jazzy and More Events

The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is the city’s largest signature event and celebrates its 22nd year June 19-21 at Creekside Gahanna. Recognized as Ohio’s best Blues & Jazz Festival, the event delivers 90-plus hours of live music over three days, showcasing 50-plus bands on five stages. It includes amusement rides, cocktail tastings, food and retail vendors, and a Family Fun Zone. This year’s headliners include Shemekia Copeland, a multi-Blues Music Award winner who has been called “the greatest female blues vocalist working today.” A schedule and ticket information is available at www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

Other noteworthy Gahanna events include a free Creekside Live summer concert series, Taste of Gahanna, a fall Flea Market, Creepside (a Halloween event) and Visit Gahanna’s Holiday Lights Celebration (held the Sunday before Thanksgiving and offering more than 100 free family-friendly activities, Santa arriving by firetruck and fireworks).

To discover more about Gahanna’s great attractions, parks, events and other gems, go to www.visitgahanna.com or call the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau at 614-418-9114.