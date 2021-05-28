Celebrate National Donut Day with two sugar filled donut crawls

Donut-lovers, pack your bags and mark your calendars for two truly delicious journeys on June 4, National Donut Day.

The Butler County Donut Trail

Founded in January 2016, the 80-mile Butler County Donut Trail features 13 locally owned donut shops and takes four and a half hours to complete.

This year, Butler County has added a donut trail concierge to answer all your sweet adventure questions.

Trail participants can download or pick up the Donut Trail passport in a participating donut shop. A complete passport can be redeemed for a free “Certified Donut Expert” t-shirt. The map, passport and safety guidelines can be found on the trail’s website.

Here are just five of 13 stops:

Central Pastry Shop

Central Pastry Shop has been serving Middletown donuts and pastries since 1949. Let’s just say that after 71 years in the donut business, this shop knows what they’re doing.

Holtman’s

This family-run donut shop is committed to making flavorful donuts the old-fashioned way. Holtman’s colorful donuts are available in each of its five locations in and around Cincinnati. Make sure to cross this shop off your Donut Trail passport.

Milton’s Donuts

Milton’s has been serving its handcrafted donuts since 1960. This family-owned joint serves up the classics: glazed, sprinkled, apple fritters, you name it! It also makes delicious specialty donuts like the caramel iced pecan donut, fried cream cheese donut and glazed croissants.

Oxford Doughnut Shoppe

Miami University students know this little spot right near campus. Reviewer’s call Oxford Donut Shoppe a must visit on the trail. Grab a cool glass of milk and a red velvet cake donut to support this college town’s colors.

Donut Spot

The Donut Spot opens at 3 a.m. for early morning or late-night cravings. In the mornings, donuts sellout fast, and there’s often a line outside the door, but according to customers, it’s worth the wait. You can’t beat delicious donuts at a great price!

The Columbus Donut Trail

If you want to stay closer to home, do-nut fear! Launched in June 2020, the Columbus Donut Trail offers a tour of nine delicious donut shops. Dates for the 2021 tour are unannounced, but you can still explore these tasty spots on your own by downloading the trail guide online.

Here are a few highlights:

Dragon Donuts

These cake style donuts are A-glazing. This menu is sure to make your drool with its Fluffer Nutter or Samoa donuts. Dragon Donuts are made-to-order so you never have to worry about day old donuts. You can find this shop in Grove City and Grandview.

Daylight Donuts

Now THIS is a breakfast spot. With bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, sticky buns, espresso drinks and, of course, donuts, you don’t want to miss out on Daylight Donuts. From cake to raised, filled to fancy, and everything in between, this Hillard joint has it all.

The Dipped Donut

Choose your own icing and toppings on a delicious fresh cake donut at the Dipped Donut in Delaware. Make sure to check out the donut of the month on the website. May is raspberry cheesecake!

