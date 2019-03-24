Make lasting memories in this local hidden gem

× Expand Photos courtesy of Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau

Located 10 minutes from the bustle of downtown Columbus, there is a place where you can kayak down the Big Walnut Creek, enjoy unique herbal cocktails, stroll through herb gardens, and walk or bike along miles of lush trails. Whether your adventure begins in an Airstream-trailer-turned-coffee-shop, at the nation’s highest-rated Universally Designed home, or at Ohio’s best Blues & Jazz Festival… Gahanna is home to great stories.

Celebrating “All Things Herbal” in Gahanna

Did you know that Gahanna is the Herb Capital of Ohio? Thanks to the efforts of local herb-enthusiast Jane “Bunnie” Geroux, the city received this unique designation in 1972 from the State of Ohio. In celebration of this distinction, the Gahanna Municipal Gardens were renamed the Geroux Herb Gardens. Today, the breathtaking public gardens offer respite for visitors and wildlife alike. Explore on your own or set up a guided tour for groups of 18 or more.

Gahanna celebrates its Herb Capital status every day in a variety of ways. The Ohio Herb Center is located in the Nafzger-Miller House – listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is the perfect place to experience the world of herbs through hands-on workshops, tours and special events. The Center is located in the picturesque Creekside District – a unique blend of vibrant entertainment district and parkland. Wander the trails discovering natural herbs, or sign up for a Wild Herb Walk for a guided tour with an herb specialist. Stop by the Center June 27 for Old-Fashioned Summers, with herbal lemonades, iced teas and activities on the Center’s front porch – hearkening days-gone-by, when families and neighbors gathered on their porches to spend time together.

Chart your own adventure with Visit Gahanna’s Herbal Cocktail Trail, where signature Gahanna restaurants, breweries and pubs conjure herb-infused specialty cocktails created especially for the Trail. Pick up an Herbal Cocktail Trail passport at the Gahanna Visitor Center or at any partner business, and set your course for adventure. Sample one of the cocktails and collect a stamp in your passport. Collect five stamps at any of the participating locations and redeem your passport at the Gahanna Visitor Center for a T-shirt that proudly boasts your unique designation as an “Herbal Trail Conqueror.” Enjoy appetizers, lunch and dinner while you’re making the rounds to the restaurants, where herbal culinary cuisine is taken to a new level in Gahanna.

If herbal culinary delights sound tempting, you’ll want to mark your calendar for May 5-11, when Gahanna celebrates Herb’n Restaurant Week. Chefs at signature Gahanna restaurants showcase herbs in mouth-watering appetizers, entrées or desserts – dishes offered only during this special celebratory week.

Gahanna’s ultimate herbal celebration is May 11, when Herb Day takes over Creekside Plaza. Shop among 5,000 plants and more than 100 varieties of herbs, and enjoy hands-on demonstrations, speakers, artisans and more.

Gahanna’s herbal roots shine through again during Pies in the Park. Held in Friendship Park on October 6, this family-friendly event is designed for pizza connoisseurs of all ages and offers the area’s best pizzas. Sample bites of your favorite pizza or find a new go-to favorite, as participating restaurants compete for prizes that include Best Herbal Topping.

Uniquely Gahanna

Gahanna’s unique stories aren’t limited to herbs. The city is home to one of the biggest and best music events in Ohio – the annual Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, held June 14-16. The 2019 event features non-stop music on five stages with world-class artists like John Scofield, Vanessa Collier and Joe Louis Walker. Visitors can enjoy cocktail tastings, a Family Fun Zone, food and craft vendors, and more. Meander down The Story Trail or through 775 acres of parkland, outdoor havens and organic farms. Visit a leading incubator of food innovation, sip a Limoncello made from a 240-year-old family recipe or sample delicious wine cakes made only at central Ohio’s first winery.

Gahanna hotels offer Park and Ride hotel getaway packages, making Gahanna both affordable and easily accessible. But it’s our stories that set Gahanna apart from anywhere else. Come discover yours.

To learn more, visit www.VisitGahanna.com or call 866-424-2662.

Tickets, VIP seats and hotel packages for the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival are available online at www.CreeksideBluesandJazz.com.