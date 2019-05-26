Licking County is a nearby sanctuary for the arts

× Expand Garrett Martin

From the sheer number of galleries, artists and art-focused organizations in Columbus, it’s no secret the capital city is a great place to immerse yourself in creativity. But being close to another community – just a 30-mile drive away – is a treat for Columbus art lovers.

Licking County boasts an abundance of history, art and culture. To really experience the magic of the county though, one must pass the graffitied walls of downtown Newark, listen to the buzz throughout Granville and, of course, taste ice cream made on-site at Velvet Ice Cream in Utica.

Above all, feel the excitement and inspiration that Licking County artists elicit. That is, with the help of organizations like Explore Licking County and its Art Lives Here initiative as well as the Cultural Alliance of Licking County.

Watch It

Licking County may be small, but with three theater outlets and two university theater programs, there is a creative niche for everyone. The Midland Theatre brings in acts both locally and internationally known, and at Weathervane Playhouse, you’ll get a healthy dose of history to go with its musicals.

“The art community continues to thrive here, and that is why we say Art Lives Here,” says Carol Thress, director of partner engagement at Explore Licking County.

The Licking County Players is another staple in the community, featuring eight shows each season. Visitors can get a taste of budding talent through theater programs at The Ohio State University at Newark and Denison University, and don’t forget to check out Denison’s brand-new Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts.

If you’re looking to elevate a weekend away from Columbus, don’t miss the Central Ohio Youth Ballet in Newark.

See It

Born out of collaboration is Weathervane Playhouse Presents Another Op'nin', Another Show at The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology.

“The Weathervane Playhouse just celebrated its 50th year,” says Thress, “But what makes it more exciting is The Works’ current art exhibition, running through July, is a tribute to 50 years of Weathervane Playhouse.”

In addition to The Works, which has become known for putting the arts in STEAM, Columbus visitors looking for art galleries can simply take a walk through Licking County.

Stroll through Granville and visit the Art Barn, Bryn Du Art Center or Art @ 43023, then head to downtown Newark for the Licking County Arts Gallery or National Heisey Glass Museum. Or get an even closer look at Denison at the Denison Art Space.

“The village of Granville has the Granville Art Walk throughout the summer – it’s another way for people to enjoy the art scene in Licking County,” says Thress.

× Expand Garrett Martin

Hear It

Thirty One West

Thirty One West may draw you in with its incredible curb appeal, but you won’t want to leave after hearing some of the acts it draws in. Or, for a differently paced but equally exciting evening, try the Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra.

New this year is Ohiolina, a can’t-miss music festival formerly in Mount Vernon. It will combine the sounds of Ohio and North Carolina, Sept. 20-22 in Granville.

Visitors with big appetites will want to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Nutcracker Family Restaurant, which was the recipient of Ohio Restaurant Association’s 2014 Outstanding Community Service Award. Originally opened as an ice cream parlor in old downtown Pataskala, this establishment now offers a full menu, in addition to Amish chocolates, pies and specialty candies.

Our advice? Just book a room at one of Licking County’s incredible bed and breakfasts or hotels, because you can’t miss the music that rocks the county after the sun goes down.

In less than an hour drive, you can sample some of the Midwest’s best artists and organizations that are dedicated to enriching life in the region. There’s no better time to visit, as Licking County experiences an arts renaissance with revitalization efforts led by county leaders – and they’re just getting started.

“You can see the growth throughout the arts community,” says Thress. “We want to provide memorable experiences for both residents and visitors of Licking County, and the art scene is certainly doing that.”

For more information about the arts in Licking County, visit www.explorelc.org/art.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.