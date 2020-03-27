Greene County has adventure around every corner

Just 100 miles away from Columbus is a destination built with the intent to inspire. Greene County, Ohio, offers maps to adventure through its beautiful parks, exciting aviation destinations and friendly towns. However, while anyone here would be happy to direct you to where you need to go, one of the best parts of Greene County is the ability to take control of your own adventure and draw your own map. This is a place like no other, where you’re encouraged to color outside the lines, because there are no limits here.

Explore

Whether you prefer hiking or biking, Greene County has more than 2,600 acres of parks and 30 trails to adventure through. Your outdoor experience doesn’t end there, however, with the availability of many unique experiences such as beekeeping, birdwatching and horseback riding.

If you want to get your feet wet, canoe down the Little Miami River and wind through the county’s beautiful landscapes. A river expedition is never routine, and with each trip, you’ll find something different to enjoy.

Greene Country farmers’ markets are filled with delicious baked goods, tasty sauces, spices, coffee, tea, eggs, meat, cut flowers, gluten-free/vegan options and more. Explore the tastes of the area, discover the most delicious honey, take home a secret sauce recipe or simply a bouquet of flowers.

While there is much to explore in the surface Greene County is also blanketed with layers of rich history. Tour Clifton Mill, the last remaining mill standing of six mills powered by the Little Miami River. Visit incredible landmarks such as the Indian Mound Reserve, the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center and the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Experience

Greene County is always alive with things to do, places to see and lines to color outside of. With so many unique experiences available, no visit is the same. Head to the National Museum of the United States Air Force for a look into more than 30 exhibits showcasing the U.S.’s aviation background and heritage, and today’s mission to fly.

June 5-6 is the third annual Caesar Ford Summer Fest, a Greene County favorite. The event is full of food trucks, a classic car show and fireworks. The day is made even better by live performances played all day, with country musician Craig Morgan headlining the event.

Of course, you can’t miss the Yellow Springs Street Fair. The street fair is open to all on June 13, offering a day full of small-town hoopla.

Enjoy

Gather at the Golden Jersey Inn for lunch and dinner with all your favorite comfort foods or hit the Dairy Store for sandwiches and side orders every day of the week. Of course, any trip to Young’s Jersey Dairy wouldn’t be complete without enjoying some of Young’s homemade ice cream.

The village of Yellow Springs is known to be one of the most special places in Ohio. Creativity and genuine friendliness are evident as you stroll through the quaint town, bike ride through the vibrant community or meander among the unique restaurants and downtown shops.

The local breweries included in Greene County’s Beer Trail boast of the villages' personalities, each unique and inviting. While Yellow Springs Brewing offers an active crowd of locals and visitors playing board games and discussing local art, Devil Wind Brewing is an eclectic outfit with new flavors for beer-lovers to enjoy.

The people of Greene County invite you to explore, experience and enjoy. The locals are full of smiles, information and helping hands – but you’re encouraged to draw your own map, create a unique visit and color outside the lines. This is a special place and each trip will be, too.

Zoë Glore is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.