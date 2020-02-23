Get wild with these wildlife experiences in Ohio

Nomad Ridge at The Wilds

Zanesville

Nomad Ridge

The Wilds takes glamping (glamorous camping) to a whole new level. Nomad Ridge offers overnight stays in private yurts equipped with bamboo floors, screened windows, ceiling fans, solid wood doors, private bathrooms and Wi-Fi. You might even see a few rhinos from your personal deck.

Guests can also book a zipline safari tour, horseback safari or an evening at the outpost to relax around the fire ring, miles away from traffic and urban lights.

Nomad Ridge is open daily, May through October, including holidays. Choose from packages starting at $325 per night for adults 21 and over. Dinner and breakfast for two is provided, along with an Open-Air Safari tour.

www.thewilds.columbuszoo.org

African Safari Wildlife Park

Port Clinton

Have you ever fed a camel? Been up close and personal with a giraffe? You can experience this and more at the African Safari Wildlife Park. Load the family into the car and drive through the park to meet and feed bison, llamas and zebras. The drive-thru safari spring schedule runs through May 23 and is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The park also has a walk-through safari that opens in May. Here, visitors will find animals such as warthogs, alligators and gibbons. You can also feed kangaroos, porcupines, tortoises and rabbits, or experience the interactive Aviary Adventure where you can walk through, feed, and even take pictures with more than 400 budgies.

www.africansafariwildlifepark.com

Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary

Chesapeake

Started by John DeBoard in 2014, this wolf sanctuary takes in wolfdogs that need veterinary care and gives them a second chance at life. Wolfdogs are hybrids of wolves and breeds of dogs such as Huskies or Great Pyrenees. The animals are rehabilitated and given a safe place to call home, whether it’s through adoption or becoming a permanent resident of the sanctuary.

There are currently 24 wolfdogs in residence, each with its own unique story. Cheyenne, a wolfdog resident for more than five years, is known for her sweet disposition. She falls into the F1 category, meaning her parent is a wolf. The sanctuary cares for animals with all percentages of wolf, and the current pack ranges anywhere from 11.5 percent to 95 percent.

www.southernohiowolfsanctuary.com

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer.