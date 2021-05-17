Explore Licking County 2021 Travel Magazine

Even when it's black and white, art is a celebration of color. There are times when we see only what our eyes send to our brain -- pure black and white. Our hearts on the other hand, peel away the blacks and grays, showing the actual color underneath. It's a friendly game of tug of war between our senses. Not surprisingly, our hearts always reveal the authentic colors; the colors of personality and talent. To me, what lies underneath is the explosive riot of all colors living together in a messy, unpredictable, loud and untethered collision of emotion. Much like life itself.

In Licking County, we've been exploring the "explosive riot." We're seeing that the messy, unpredictable, loud side of our art scene is happening at renaissance speed, and it's anything but black and white. Knowing the arts are not only a celebration (color) but also big business (black and white), we felt the time had come to pay tribute to ours. In this year's Crafted Edition of the Explore Licking County Travel Magazine, covers all of the art bases, with interviews from four local artists each making a significant difference in the crafts of music, glass, painting and brick carving. Their work is innovative and inspired, and we couldn't be more proud of them.

A travel publication wouldn't be complete without exploring how our locals are getting involved in the scene. So for good artistic measure, we've asked a few friends to experience the cultural side of the renaissance. Jake, Megan and Linda found their right brain while interacting with the art of flint knapping, the music of American bluegrass and the more delicate art of entertaining. I think you'll be surprised at what they found, and the stories they tell.

A trip to Licking County has a lot to offer; great food and beverage, unique lodging options, natural resources, rich history, and a thriving, eclectic art scene. Think about a visit, I feel confident you'll be awed by the color.

Go...Explore.