Climb aboard in your pajamas for a unique experience

Ohio families looking to get in the holiday spirit have a variety of options to choose from; we’re a very festive state. But many don’t know that just a train ride away is an adventure to the North Pole.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers passengers an opportunity to visit the North Pole on the Polar Express, which departs each day during the holiday season. The public can choose to depart from the CVSR’s Akron Northside Station or the Rockside Station in Independence beginning Nov. 8.

This year will mark the 26th year of The Polar Express, a train ride based on the classic Christmas book and adapted movie. Children, who are encouraged to come in holiday pajamas, are provided with a golden ticket, hot cocoa and a cookie once they are on the train, cozying up to hear a reading of the Polar Express by author Chris Van Allsburg. Santa Claus even hops aboard during the ride.

More than 40 nights are offered this year, with each train ride lasting around an hour and 45 minutes. Polar Express has proved to be popular since it started and always provides a fun and full-spirited atmosphere for visitors.

“I think because it’s such a cherished memory, and we’re at the point now where adults who rode the Polar Express as kids now have kids of their own,” says Katie Brewer, spokeswoman for CVSR.

The Polar Express attracted more than 36,000 visitors in 2018 and has continued to grow in recent years.

“We’ve even expanded because we have such a high demand for the program,” Brewer says. “It’s fun because we do a lot of decorating on (the trains) and getting them in the Christmas spirit with ornaments, wreaths and garland.”

Volunteers are essential in creating the magic of this train ride. More than 100 volunteers contribute their time each night to interact with families, earning them a spot on Santa’s good list.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without volunteers. It would not be possible,” Brewer says. “We are extremely grateful.”

The ride presents a less stressful alternative to holiday travel.

“I think the most exciting part is watching them truly believe they’re going to the North Pole, and for a lot of them, they’ve never been on a train before,” Brewer says. “This is a whole new experience – riding a train, getting to see Santa – and the kids are so excited. It’s hard to keep them in their seats.”

Local Locomotive by Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

There are other options for holiday train rides this year, including the Santa Train, which is offered by the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. The organization, based in Nelsonville, is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 1972.

The Santa Train is the organization’s longest-running annual event with more than 30 years of history. Train rides depart from Nelsonville Depot round-trip to Logan every Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 30 and continues through Dec. 22.

Visitors can also expect to be greeted by Santa Claus during their two-hour train ride through the Hocking River Valley.

Matthew Kent is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.