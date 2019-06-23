An easy weekend adventure in Greene Country

Where to Stay Mills Park Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Yellow Springs and is known for its gorgeous historic design and luxurious feel. You’ll be right at home from the minute you wake up and be sure to start the day at Ellie’s Restaurant & Bakery for a Southern-inspired meal on the porch.

Greene County, Dayton is an ideal destination for any Columbus resident in dire need of a weekend away. Just an hour drive west, the area hosts a plethora of unique opportunities, from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton to the eclectic town of Yellow Springs and all the hiking the Glen Helen Nature Preserve has to offer.

Not only an escape filled with unique activities and experiences, but Greene County is also perfect for the avid brew or wine enthusiast. Each local drinkery has its own unique flavors and atmosphere, making brewery hopping fun for everyone in the group.

“Inside our taproom, rather than TV watching, you will find visitors playing board games, enjoying the current art exhibit and discussing current events,” says a Yellow Springs Brewery representative, Lisa Wolters. “It's situated on the Little Miami Scenic Trail so a very physically active crowd of locals and visitors take advantage of the bike path, hiking trails in Glen Helen Preserve and campsites at John Bryan State Park.”

Appealing to your more romantic side, Caesar Creek Vineyards offers estate wines and a gorgeous patio view. The tasting room enhances your evening of wine, and tours are offered for the curious. Fun fact: Caesar Creek is one of the few wineries that actually uses unique geothermal heating, because the creators are extra eco-friendly.

Next, say yes to the ride of your life with Goodfolk and O’Tymes Biplane Rides – an experience unique to Greene County. Strap on a leather helmet and goggles and take flight in genuine, 1920-1930 biplanes. Travel back to the golden age of aviation as you fly over the countryside. It will be a trip you won’t forget!

× National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Greene County is famously known for being the home of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force - the oldest and largest military airplane museum in the world. You’ll be in awe of the massive exhibits and thousands of historical items that bring the past to life. We guarantee the larger-than-life missile gallery will take your breath away and the space exhibits will blow your mind. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Upon touching down from your flight, you’ll want to celebrate your endeavor at Devil Wind Brewing. The eclectic brewery challenges itself to serve new flavors that even the most avid beer-lovers have never tasted. Their selection consists of a lot of European ales and lagers, but also include new, innovative American styles. Try sips of Brownie Points, Funnel Cloud, and a fan favorite – Run to the Pils.

Greene County certainly lives up to its name, as the area flourishes with over 2,600 acres of lush parks. With 36 miles of river trails and 12 miles of hiking, there’s never a lack of outdoor adventures to conquer. Take on one of the five bike paths before heading to the last stop on your Greene County drinkery tour.

Stillwrights produces craft spirits with character. Everyone will enjoy creamy vanilla spiced rum or Stillwright’s award-winning bourbon whiskey – only the bravest will take on the local moonshine.

“We are a family-owned and operated distillery – basically a two-man operation,” says owner Brad Measel. “We’ve won multiple awards for our hand-crafted bourbon, rum and moonshine.”

The distillery offers tours every Saturday at 1 p.m. where you can sample ten products and maybe even purchase a bottle of your favorite.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.