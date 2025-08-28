Must-see fall foliage destinations

As autumn arrives, landscapes transform, turning into rich tapestries of crimson, gold and amber, changed by the fleeting complexion of nature’s paintbrush.

From the glowing aspens of the American West to the maple-crested hillsides of Japan, these destinations offer breathtaking fall foliage at its most vibrant.

Domestic Destinations

Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire

Why it’s special: Also known as NH Route 112 or the Kanc, this National Scenic Byway is a classic New England leaf-peeping destination featuring fiery reds, oranges and golds.

Late September to early October Experience: Drive through the White Mountain National Forest to enjoy scenic overlooks and a plethora of hiking options.

Pro tip: Start your trip earlier in the day with a full tank; there are no gas stations along the Kanc.

Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina and Tennessee

Why it’s special: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to one of the longest fall foliage seasons in the U.S. thanks to its range in elevation. Its rich diversity of tree species creates a beautifully layered patchwork of colors.

Mid-October through early November Experience: Enjoy more than 800 miles of hiking trails, heritage train rides, historic buildings, wildlife and misty mountain vistas.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to also admire the park’s fall wildflowers, which bloom in abundance along roadways.

Aspen, Colorado

Why it’s special: This town is known for its golden aspen groves that shimmer amongst deep evergreens and snow-capped peaks, set against the backdrop of the iconic Rocky Mountains.

Mid- to late September Experience: Enjoy mountain drives, gondola rides, high-end restaurants and boutiques, historic landmarks and plenty of outdoor recreation options.

Pro tip: Enhance your trip with a traverse through the Lost Forest, or enjoy a local fall festival, such as the Aspen Filmfest.

Autumn Abroad

Nikko, Japan

Why it’s special: Nikko National Park offers a spiritual and historic retreat – home to a profusion of waterfalls, hot springs, temples and a UNESCO World Heritage site – amid sacred mountains brimming with the stunning crimsons, oranges and golds of maple and gingko trees.

Late October to early November Experience: Immerse yourself in cultural heritage and natural wonders, take a scenic train or boat ride, or visit the Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura theme park.

Pro tip: Walk the Setoaikyo Canyon for an unparalleled view of fall foliage against sheer cliffs.

Bavarian Alps, Germany

Why it’s special: This destination is renowned for its rolling hills and forests – dotted with deep reds, oranges and yellows in the fall – as well as its fairytale castles.

Early to mid-October Experience: Explore charming villages, take a castle tour or scenic hike, and enjoy the region’s beautiful mountain lakes.

Pro tip: Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Castles are some of Bavaria’s most popular attractions. Book tour tickets online in advance to make the most of your time.

The Laurentians, Quebec, Canada

Why it’s special: The Laurentian Mountains offer some of the most vibrant and intense fall colors on the continent, with maple, birch and oak trees that turn into blazing shades of scarlet and gold.

Late September to early October Experience: Enjoy a cozy atmosphere, lakeside resorts, a surplus of hiking trails, harvest celebrations and French-Canadian flair.

Pro tip: See the Laurentians from above with a trip on Mont-Tremblant National Park’s panoramic gondola ride.

Fall Foliage Facts

As days grow shorter and temperatures drop, trees stop producing chlorophyll, allowing secondary pigments to shine through. Timing and color depend on the tree species, weather and location, with factors such as temperature, sunlight and elevation playing important roles.

Yellow and Gold

Trees such as birch, aspen, hickory, poplar and ginkgo produce carotenoids, the same pigments found in carrots, providing leaves with bright yellow and gold coloring. Yellows typically appear earlier in fall, most commonly in northern regions with higher latitudes and elevations.

Red and Crimson

Trees such as red maple, dogwood, sourwood and black tupelo produce anthocyanins, pigments that thrive in sunny days and cool nights, giving leaves a deep red or even purplish hue. Though some reds begin to show mid-fall, these hues often linger later into the season, and dominate in southern locations with lower elevations and warmer temperatures.

Orange

Sugar maple, sassafras, beech and some oak trees produce a mix of anthocyanins and carotenoids, giving leaves an orange hue. Sugar maples in particular can show a gradient of orange, red and yellow all in one leaf. These trees begin to show color mid-fall, and are most common in mid-latitude regions such as the Appalachians, Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest foothills.

Brown and Bronze

Oaks and beeches produce tannins, resulting in warm brown or russet tones. These trees are late turners, often holding onto their leaves long into winter. These hues are especially common in midwestern and southern forests.

Photos courtesy of Jim Glab, Louis_Michel DESERT, Realshiro/Fotografie, Denis Tangney, Jr./iStock, StockCake and Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.