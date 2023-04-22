Four exhibits that promise wonder to onlookers

Courtesy of The Cleveland Museum of Art

For those who appreciate beauty and excellence, attending an art exhibit is like drawing a breath of fresh air, only to have it taken away a moment later in awe of the work.

Many striking exhibits exist within and outside of Ohio, so why not take some time to indulge in human imagination?

Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape

Through June 15

Saint Louis Art Museum

Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape examines the unexpectedly fascinating similarities between its titular artists, who both resided in France during their respective lifetimes.

A frenzy of broad brushstrokes and dream-like hues, Claude Monet’s works have transfixed people for over 100 years. Born in 1840, the French painter was a chief pioneer of impressionism. Finding inspiration in the accessible magnificence of nature, whether in the form of blossoming poppies or a hazy sunrise, he successfully immortalized life’s inherent splendor.

Like Monet, American abstract expressionist artist Joan Mitchell remained a staunch individualist throughout her entire career. Known for paintings such as River and Hemlock, she worked professionally from the 1950s to the 1990s, using thick ribbons of color to create images that impressed casual viewers as well as critics.

The exhibit showcases a total of 24 paintings, including Monet’s Water Lilies and Mitchell’s Ici.

Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence

Through July 16

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Though some might not recognize the name Katsushika Hokusai, the artist’s Under the Wave off Kanagawa woodblock print – dated to 1830 or 1831 – has a continuous cultural impact.

Despite passing away in 1849, Hokusai continues to inspire countless modern-day artists, leaving behind a legacy of about 30,000 diverse works. In addition to roughly 100 of those 30,000 works, the exhibit boasts 200-plus works related to Hokusai and his iconic imagery.

Among the featured artists is Katsushika Ōi, Hokusai’s daughter and a skilled painter of her time. Another contributor is Jumpei Mitsui, a LEGO certified professional who built a large-scale Under the Wave off Kanagawa replica with a whopping 50,000 bricks.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds

June 23-Oct. 15

Cincinnati Art Museum

Pablo Picasso is often remembered for his warped portraiture that reframes human features through a cubist lens. But when it comes to Picasso, there is always more than meets the eye.

Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds is a celebration of Picasso’s true depth as a 20th-century artist, as this year marks 50 years since his death. An array of paintings and sculptures reveal how Picasso made sense of a rapidly changing European landscape and developed his unconventional art style over time.

What’s more, Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds is “the first exhibition to comprehensively present Picasso’s fertile engagement with landscape over his 75-year career,” according to the Cincinnati Art Museum’s website.

Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism

Oct. 8-Jan. 14

Cleveland Museum of Art

It can’t hurt to plan ahead, even if summer hasn’t descended quite yet. Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism is an intimate and memorable look into Parisian laundresses’ everyday toils in the late 19th century.

Edgar Degas, an upper-class artist hailing from France, was proficient in impressionist painting, sketching and photography. His artistic portrayals of laundresses working in Paris, of which there are about 30, characterize women who sparked an entire city’s interest.

Degas’ works will be joined by those of other French artists who lived during the same time period, notably Berthe Morisot and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Posters, photographs and books round out the exhibit, making for a thoroughly educational experience.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.