Exploring unique food-named small towns around the U.S.

For a lot of people, the local cuisine is an important part of vacation planning: deep-dish pizza in Chicago, barbecue in Kansas City, lobster in Maine. But for some locales, the cuisine of choice is right there in the name.

Two Egg, Florida

Two Egg’s history goes back to the Great Depression. The town got its name from the egg trading that went on at a local store, with residents claiming that two boys would often come in asking to trade eggs for a bag of sugar.

The history of Two Egg has shaped its attractions: visiting historical sites, following ghost stories and learning more of its legacy from locals.

Oatmeal, Texas

Named for an 1840s German settler whose last name was Habermill – “haber” is a dialectical version of the German word “hafer,” meaning “oats” – Oatmeal is one of the oldest communities in central Texas, and is known for its charm and eccentric festivals.

Its annual Oatmeal Festival, held on Labor Day, includes an oatmeal bake-off where you can indulge in everything oatmeal.

Sandwich, Massachusetts

Travel north and visit the oldest town in Cape Cod: Sandwich. The saltbox houses in Sandwich, which was settled in 1637, pay homage to the town’s rich history. These homes were designed in the classic 17th-century New England, Cape-Cod architectural style.

One attraction is the Hoxie House, said to be the oldest standing home in Sandwich, which has been converted into a local history museum. While visiting Sandwich’s historical sites, be sure to stop by its famous boardwalk, beautiful gardens and various museums, and try the fresh seafood from a local restaurant.

Burnt Corn, Alabama

This town is said to have gotten its name from the battles between settlers and the Indigenous Muscogee people, the key conflict being the 1813 Battle of Burnt Corn, part of the Creek War.

The historical buildings and 20th-century post offices are definitely worth the visit.

Pie Town, New Mexico

Pie Town’s name is a tribute to Clyde Norman, a World War I veteran who became famous for his dried apple pies. As he continued offering these famous pies to travelers in the 1920s, the town adopted its new name Pie Town, honoring Norman’s generosity during the Dust Bowl.

While you’re walking through the rustic streets of Pie Town, be sure to check out the Pie Town Cafe, which serves a New Mexican Apple Pie. The pie is meant to tie New Mexico’s heritage and Clyde’s tradition together, including piñon nuts and green chiles to offer a twist on an American classic.

Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.