Explore the roots of Irish heritage with a trip across the pond

For three days each August, Dublin, Ohio, hosts one of the largest Irish festivals in the world. The music, history and iconic Irish dancing are a sight you cannot miss. However, if you’re looking to take the next big step in exploring Irish heritage, you’re going to need to book a flight to Dublin, Ireland.

When you head to Ireland, there are some must-sees to start your trip – starting with the beautiful St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which has served Dublin for over 800 years, and Trinity College Dublin, home to the Book of Kells.

Experience immersive tours at the iconic Guinness Storehouse or the historic Jameson Distillery. Downtown hotspots such as Temple Bar and The Liberties are great places to walk around and explore the local culture. These non-negotiables explore the well-known Irish heritage, but you may need to go off the beaten path to truly experience all Ireland can offer.

Dingle

The town of Dingle is an incredible place to experience the peaceful countryside and coastal lifestyle of the Irish. Staying in a bed-and-breakfast is your best bet, though there are many Airbnbs and Vrbos throughout the area.

The rolling hills of the countryside and coastal cliffs are best seen on Slea Head Loop drive. The scenery is some of the best the country offers and is filled with pull-off points to explore historic sites, old cathedrals and overlooks.

The main block in the city is filled with pubs, shops and, best of all, “chippers:” local fish and chip shops.

After you grab dinner, stop by one of the many pubs for authentic Irish music and a pint of Guinness or Murphy’s stout.

The nightlife follows suit with the laidback landscape and cozy feel of the local shops. Also known for its sheep and wool mills, Dingle is the perfect spot to pick up a true Irish wool sweater at Kerry Woollen Mills.

Killarney and the Gap of Dunloe

Southeast outside of Dingle, you’ll find Killarney. This hotspot for shopping and restaurants is located alongside the natural beauty of Killarney National Park.

Driving about 10 miles from downtown Killarney, you’ll come across one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in all of Ireland: the Gap of Dunloe.

The drive follows a narrow and curvy road up the Gap with sheep, ponds and hiking trails on both sides. You’ll want to drive slowly not just to stay safe, but to take in the scenery.

After a day of driving, hiking and exploring, Murphy’s Bar, Restaurant and Townhouse in downtown Killarney is the perfect place to get dinner and a pint. Following dinner, the district is full of local shops and historic landmarks to explore.

Clifden

To truly get the coastal village lifestyle in Ireland, Clifden is a rarely visited hidden gem.

From the historic churches and castles to the locally owned pubs and gorgeous coastal scenery, this town is a must-see. As with most Irish towns, there are many bed and breakfasts in the center of town.

Take a walk through the Clifden Monastery Walled Garden or around Clifden Castle. After exploring all day, check out Moran’s Oyster Cottage, a one-of-a-kind spot to try Irish oysters and browse a large wine menu.

