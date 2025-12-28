Buckeye Cruise for Cancer connects community while supporting OSUCCC – James

Every February, thousands of Buckeye fans trade Ohio’s gray winter skies for Caribbean blue aboard the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer. This weeklong getaway blends vacation destinations with fundraising for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

Part relaxation, part pep rally, the cruise offers a unique way to travel and meet Buckeye greats – current or former coaches, athletes and prominent alumni – while also supporting a worthy cause.

Now in its 19th year, and recipient of the 2024 JEGS Foundation Award of Excellence, the cruise continues to draw travelers, survivors and Buckeye fans alike for a special week at sea filled with camaraderie, celebration and connection.

All aboard

The Buckeye Cruise for Cancer was founded in 2008 by Lisa Cisco and Chris Quinn with the help of a small group of volunteers. Having begun with a goal to raise $1 million, the cruise has since grown into one of OSUCC – James’ signature fundraising events, raising more than $40 million since its inception, according to the cruise’s 2025 Impact Report.

Onboard, daily activities range from a Buckeye Spectacular Show – featuring current and former OSU greats such as Archie Griffin, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day – to autograph sessions, game nights and tournaments, live auctions, breakfasts with cancer survivors and more. Cruisers can also lounge poolside while enjoying live entertainment from Columbus musicians.

In the past, the cruise has taken travelers to standout tropical ports such as St. Lucia, St. John’s (Antigua), Roseau (Dominica), CocoCay, Freeport (Bahamas) and Key West. This year, cruisers will take off from Fort Lauderdale and visit Grand Turk, St. Maarten, St. Barts, St. Thomas and San Juan.

Aboard the cruise, cancer survivors are not just passengers, but honored participants given a space to share their stories and feel understood. Many survivors describe the community as a family.

Full speed ahead

As the cruise embarks on its 19th trip this February, its impact continues to extend far beyond the ship’s deck. Every voyage fuels groundbreaking research, supports essential patient care and strengthens the local network of survivors and families – pushing the fight against cancer forward.

“This cruise brings together the best of the Buckeye spirit to support the James and helps move us all closer to a world without cancer,” says John J. Warner, chief executive officer of the OSU Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at OSU, in a statement.

Making Waves

During its early years, the cruise supported the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, but it has since expanded to assist research and care for any type of cancer, as well as support technology updates and clinical trials. One of the major ways the cruise funds purchases is through its Fund-A-Need program.

Notable technological advancements the cruise has funded over the years include:

Ion Torrent Sequencer: sequences DNA

Nikon A1 RSI Confocal Live Cell Imaging Microscope System: examines living cancer cells and tissues

Agilent 6550 iFunnel QTOF LC-MS System for Improved Metabolics: determines the best pharmaceutical options for a condition or patient

Imagestream ® X Mark II Imaging Flow Cytometer: studies cell behavior and repair processes

Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis TripleStage Quadruple Mass Spectrometer: investigates cancer cell activity

The cruise has also funded, in part, several spaces that offer additional support for patient care, research and innovative cancer treatment, including:

The BC4C Oncology Rehabilitation Suite

Cell Therapy Process Development Laboratory

James Outpatient Care West Campus

James Mobile Cancer Screening Unit

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.