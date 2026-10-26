The best places to travel for some wintertime spirit and adventure

Whether it’s skiing down a mountain, wandering through a Christmas market or visiting a destination that looks straight from a movie, there’s a winter destination for almost every occasion.

All around the world, cities embrace the holiday season and create unforgettable winter wonderlands. From charming Christmas markets to snowy adventures, here are some of the top winter travel destinations.

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Nothing says the holidays like a Christmas market. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones, treating yourself or just looking for a festive snack, Christmas markets bring holiday cheer to cities all around the world.

Expand Strasbourg Capitale de Noel

Strasbourg: Capital of Christmas

Strasbourg, France is home to one of Europe’s oldest Christmas markets, dating back to 1570. The city has multiple markets, each with its own theme. Within walking distance of one another and with thousands of festive lights, the markets feature hundreds of vendors to explore with gifts, decorations, food, drinks and more.

Expand Wien Tourismus/Paul Bauer

Wiener Christkindlmarkt

Vienna, Austria is also home to many Christmas markets, but the Wiener Christkindlmarkt in front of City Hall (Rathaus) is a must-see for first-time visitors. Christmas markets in Vienna date all the way back to 1298. The Wiener Christkindlmarkt has some 150 stalls each year, offering traditional holiday treats, gifts and festive activities such as ice skating. The market is also known for its international choirs and its dedicated area for children.

Winter Adventure

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For those who love an adventure, winter destinations offer plenty of ways to get outside and enjoy unique experiences, from skiing and snowboarding to dog sledding and ice skating.

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The Canadian Rockies

Banff and Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies are filled with frozen lakes, snowy trails and major ski resorts. You can spend time skiing and snowboarding down the mountains, ice skating on Lake Louise, dog sledding or going for an ice walk in Johnston Canyon. Other activities include e-biking, tubing, snowmobiling, canyoning and guided medicine walks.

Expand Visit Rovaniemi

Santa Claus’s home

Rovaniemi, Finland, also known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, offers plenty of winter adventures for all ages. Step into Christmas cheer at Santa Claus’s village and meet Santa, take a reindeer sled ride or even go on an elf-themed adventure. For those who still want an outdoor adventure, there is snowmobiling, ice fishing, husky sledding and hikes to see the Northern Lights.

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Far north

Tromsø, Norway is located in the Arctic Circle. With a long winter season and plenty to do, visitors can go whale watching, dog sledding, skiing or swimming, or hop on a cable car for picturesque views. Tromsø is also known for its great views of the Northern Lights and opportunities to learn about the local, indigenous Sámi people.

Fairytale Escape

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For those looking for a cozy getaway with snow-covered towns, twinkling lights and amazing architecture, these destinations feel like they were taken right out of a fairy tale.

Expand Quebec City Tourism

Ice hotel

Québec City, Canada offers beautiful and historical architecture, charming streets and countless activities. Be sure to check out the Hôtel de Glace, a hotel made of ice. Visitors in Québec can also enjoy giant slides with amazing city views, ice skating, Christmas markets and more.

Expand www.christkindlmarkt.co.at, Salzburg

The city of Mozart

Salzburg, Austria, the hometown of Mozart, has a romantic and musical atmosphere that comes even more alive during the holiday season. You can explore Christmas markets, enjoy live music and learn about the many folklore characters while walking its beautiful streets.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at

feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.