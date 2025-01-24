Total home renovation takes maximalism to new heights

Nestled in Tartan Fields is a 10,000-square-foot home, shining from top to bottom following its renovation last spring.

With custom countertops made of marble imported from Italy, walnut coffered ceilings and lavash lighting fixtures in each room, this newly renovated home feels like a maximalist oasis – exactly what the homeowners dreamed of.

Perfect planning

When Traci Richardson, co-founder of Paul + Jo Studio, was approached for this project, she knew she had a special opportunity on her hands.

The family wanted to create their dream home while still being able to raise their two kids in the same school district. Luckily, they found the answer just down the street. Once an ideal location was found, Richardson and her team got to work designing.

“They had the budget, the vision was there and they trusted the vision,” Richardson says.

Richardson was tasked with designing a home with an over-the-top, European-chic feel that was cohesive throughout the residence. With the house consisting of more than 20 rooms, including five full baths and two half baths, bringing this vision to life was no simple task.

The design process started in winter 2021, and after more than a year of drafts, 3D designs and collaboration, the remodeling began. By the spring of 2024, the project was complete.

Paul + Jo Studio collaborated with a number of vendors to bring designs to life. Konkus Marble & Granite’s work is visible throughout the home, offering eye-catching countertops, fireplaces and more.

Decadent dining

All of the 20 plus rooms were transformed, starting with the kitchen.

“The heart of the home is the kitchen,” says Richardson.

Commanding the space is a showstopping island made of Calacatta Viola marble with a waterfall radius edge. The radiuses round out each counter and cabinet, giving the relatively small kitchen a much more spacious atmosphere.

The same classic marble lines the countertops and walls throughout the kitchen, matched by walnut cabinets. Custom light fixtures and an expansive window lighten the kitchen, making the white and deep burgundy marble shine.

The dining room presents a stark contrast to the kitchen. The entire room consists of walnut wood, and its coffered ceiling creates a space that is cozy yet still matches the vision of the rest of the home.

The living room stays consistent in style while adding a European flair with custom wallpaper and paneling. With various patterns and statement furniture, the living room makes a bold impression with a fireplace that illuminates the space.

Materials matter

Another room that followed this pattern was the primary bathroom. Like the living room, Richardson wanted to use extravagant materials to mold the environment they envisioned.

“It started out with the marble,” Richardson says. “(The goal) was just creating this cozy oasis in there that felt like a spa-like bathroom.”

The floor and walls have Quantum quartzite while the countertops feature Calacatta Lincoln Gold marble. A dark purple painted door makes the deep veins of the marble pop with elegant lighting and custom mirrors to keep the balance of light in the space.

Rounded countertops line the space, much like the kitchen, and a cylinder concrete tub rests next to the shower. Konkus’s team used hand-carving to craft incredible designs for the bathroom interior while the tub itself is a testament to the dedication behind the project.

“We had to crane up a concrete tub, two floors up,” Richardson says, “So that was kind of crazy.”

The dark blue master bedroom is flanked by custom drapes from the House of Hackney, along with intricate moldings and an ornate chandelier. The custom fabric was the basis for the bedroom’s color palette.

The sitting room stays consistent with the bedroom while adding a sparkle through custom wallpaper and another beautiful chandelier.

Details are crucial, and when it comes to custom furnishings, Richardson made sure each piece added to the rich yet timeless aura of the space, including the decadent lighting.

“Materials matter, and lighting is probably on the top of my list of how to evoke cozy and lux,” Richardson says. “You can create that ambiance through working with vendors and trades, and creative collaboration with my clients, who have impeccable taste.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.