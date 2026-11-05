Things to know to stay safe online

While artificial intelligence (AI) can be an effective tool to aid in education and problem-solving, it also leaves everyday internet users more vulnerable than ever before. With online shopping and digital vacation-planning at an all-time high, it is important to know how to protect yourself and your family.

Verify content

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Fake products, hotels and even job listings are all threats. A Pangram survey found that 41 percent of people who consume online content spot AI-generated content that is “false, misleading or otherwise incorrect” daily. However, 35 percent of adults say they cannot “definitively tell the difference between AI-generated content and content created by humans.”

As the technology advances, AI-generated listings have developed more professional language and increasingly realistic photos, making spotting these listings a greater challenge.

According to data collected by the Interactive Advertising Bureau in 2025, 83 percent of ad executives report using AI in their advertisements, and Wesleyan University’s Media Project found that candidates in the 2026 midterm election spent $187 million on AI-generated or enhanced advertisements. This shows a major increase from the 2024 election, when the same group found that candidates spent less than $50,000 on AI-generated ads.

Legislators are beginning to put in place regulations requiring companies to disclose when an advertisement uses AI, and many social media platforms have already implemented similar policies.

Experts say the best way to verify that a post, ad or product listing is human-made is to double-check links and contact companies directly.

Shopping bots

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Once you’ve verified that a listing is real, you can take advantage of AI shopping assistants that help manage orders.

AI shopping assistants can help consumers with some of the hassle of online shopping by taking care of menial tasks such as researching and comparing prices. It can also anticipate your needs. When you see ads for options similar to what you have searched for or purchased previously, that’s your AI shopping assistant predicting what you will need based on previous activity.

Another potential benefit is the ability to visualize your purchases. Buying items such as furniture or clothes online can be difficult if you can’t see what it will look like in person. AI can help virtually place furniture in your home by accessing your device’s camera.

However, like any AI tool, shopping bots should be used to assist, not complete the job. It is still best not to give AI bots your personal information, and to remember that AI likely doesn’t know the answer to complex product questions. If you still have questions after you’ve taken advantage of its uses, it’s best to reach out directly to the company to ensure you are making the most informed decision.

Cyberattacks

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Other user threats sometimes appear in the form of voice clones or identity theft. Although it is well-known that it is best to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links and answering calls from unknown numbers to protect yourself against phishing attempts, this also applies to AI calls and outreach – so users’ personal information, including clips of their voice, are not used in harmful ways.

The Crowdstrike 2026 Global Threat Report found that this year saw an “89 percent increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries.” While such attacks, known as eCrimes, typically take about 29 minutes, the fastest recorded eCrime was just 27 seconds with AI aiding the process.

One of the best ways to avoid these attempts is to not respond to such outreach, and instead, connect with the companies directly to verify that the communication is legitimate.

Expert Opinion

Expand The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business Vince Castillo

Vince Castillo, Associate Professor at The Ohio State University, is also the Academic Director for Artificial Intelligence. While he acknowledges that AI is not going away, he encourages users to be cautious about how they use it.

In the classroom, he emphasizes that AI should be an aid to learning, rather than doing all the work. He believes the same applies to the public.

“On the one hand, try to keep an open mind about what (AI) can actually do,” he says. “But on the other hand, remember what AI is not needed for.”

Castillo says many people’s first encounter with generative AI came when ChatGPT became popular in 2022, and it often made large errors. However, he says generative AI has come a long way since then. He believes that it can help with menial tasks but should not be used to take away from human voices.

“It’s like anything with social media and the internet,” Castillo says. “You can just scroll all day and ignore all your personal responsibilities. You can also use the internet to teach yourself new skills. AI is the same way. I think the uses of it are still emerging.”

What’s most important to Castillo is that people continue to ask questions. While most people know not to believe everything on the internet, he urges people to always verify the source of online content.

Discuss AI Openly

Talking to someone who may not be as aware of the potential rewards and risks of AI can be a daunting task. Help your family to identify AI by showing examples. Start by asking what they already know and fill in the gaps.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.